Danny Dietrich wins Port Royal opener

Port Royal,Pa (March 21,2026)- Danny Dietrich held off a closing Chase Dietz to win the 25 lap opening day feature at Port Royal Speedway Saturday afternoon. Behind Dietrich and Dietz was Matt Campbell, Lance Dewease and TJ Stutts.

410 Sprints – Winged

410 A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 23-Chase Dietz[4]; 3. 10-Matt Campbell[2]; 4. 8-Lance Dewease[9]; 5. 11-TJ Stutts[3]; 6. 0X-Aaron Bollinger[5]; 7. 95H-Kody Hartlaub[6]; 8. 35B-Buddy Schweibinz[8]; 9. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[17]; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer[11]; 11. 39M-Anthony Macri[19]; 12. 67-Justin Whittall[22]; 13. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[13]; 14. 77-Michael Walter[10]; 15. 55-Logan Wagner[21]; 16. 69K-Ryan Smith[20]; 17. 39-JJ Loss[18]; 18. 47K-Kody Lehman[15]; 19. 91-Preston Lattomus[7]; 20. 11T-Mike Thompson[12]; 21. 5K-Jake Karklin[23]; 22. 17-Mark Smith[24]; 23. 27S-Dylan Cisney[14]; 24. 22E-Nash Ely[16]

410 B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 55-Logan Wagner[2]; 2. 67-Justin Whittall[6]; 3. 5K-Jake Karklin[11]; 4. 17-Mark Smith[3]; 5. 5-DJ Christie[1]; 6. 12S-Brent Shearer[5]; 7. 55M-Domenic Melair[8]; 8. 22-Doug Hammaker[9]; 9. 95-Garrett Bard[12]; 10. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[16]; 11. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[13]; 12. 8D-Billy Dietrich[14]; 13. 39D-Briggs Danner[15]; 14. 11A-Austin Bishop[7]; 15. 35-Jason Shultz[4]; 16. 88J-Joey Amantea[10]; 17. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[17]; 18. 18J-JT Ferry[18]

410 Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Chase Dietz[6]; 2. 95H-Kody Hartlaub[1]; 3. 77-Michael Walter[2]; 4. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[10]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[7]; 6. 5-DJ Christie[3]; 7. 12S-Brent Shearer[8]; 8. 22-Doug Hammaker[5]; 9. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[9]; 10. (DNS) 18J-JT Ferry

410 Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 35B-Buddy Schweibinz[1]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]; 3. 11T-Mike Thompson[2]; 4. 27S-Dylan Cisney[4]; 5. 39-JJ Loss[5]; 6. 55-Logan Wagner[8]; 7. 67-Justin Whittall[9]; 8. 88J-Joey Amantea[3]; 9. 8D-Billy Dietrich[7]; 10. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[10]

410 Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 8-Lance Dewease[1]; 2. 11-TJ Stutts[2]; 3. 10-Matt Campbell[6]; 4. 47K-Kody Lehman[4]; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri[9]; 6. 17-Mark Smith[5]; 7. 11A-Austin Bishop[3]; 8. 5K-Jake Karklin[7]; 9. 39D-Briggs Danner[8]

410 Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer[2]; 2. 91-Preston Lattomus[3]; 3. 0X-Aaron Bollinger[5]; 4. 22E-Nash Ely[4]; 5. 69K-Ryan Smith[8]; 6. 35-Jason Shultz[6]; 7. 55M-Domenic Melair[7]; 8. 95-Garrett Bard[9]; 9. (DNS) 17B-Steve Buckwalter