Gravel Bests Bacon for Lawton Score, Reaches Major Milestone

By Alex Nieten

LAWTON, OK (March 20, 2026) – The champion is heating up.

After coming close but going winless through the first six races of the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season, David Gravel finally broke through last Friday at Kennedale Speedway Park.

This weekend the scene shifted from Texas to Oklahoma, but the result was the same. Lawton Speedway’s Sooner Stampede opened a “Sooner State” weekend for The Greatest Show on Dirt on Friday, and Gravel wheeled the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 to Victory Lane for the second consecutive race.

This time around, the path was paved by not getting the early advantage. Gravel fired off from the pole, but it was second starting Brady Bacon pulling ahead to pace the opening circuit. Gravel stayed steady in the runner-up spot, fending off multiple challenges from Emerson Axsom and Sheldon Haudenschild. Roughly halfway through the race when the preferred line began to shift, Gravel found it before Bacon could and motored by in Turns 3 and 4 to snag the top spot.

That proved to be the winning move as Gravel drove away and made history in the process. The 122nd victory of his World of Outlaws career equaled the 33-year-old with Danny Lasoski for sixth on the all-time win list, a humbling moment for the kid from Watertown, CT that chased his dreams.

“It’s super special,” Gravel said of tying “The Dude.” “I watched Danny win a lot of races. When you win your first race, it’s so cool. Then you win 10 and then 50. It’s just wild, you know? It’s just surreal. Years just fly by. Thankfully I’ve been with a lot of great car owners because without those people I wouldn’t be able to showcase my talent.”

The win combined with some misfortune for Carson Macedo allowed Gravel to extend his advantage atop the points to 38 marks as his pursuit of a three-peat continues.

The second spot belonged to an ecstatic Scott Bogucki. The Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star contender drove the Three Stooges Racing No. 51 from ninth to runner-up for his first career Series podium.

After leading early, Broken Arrow, OK’s Brady Bacon brought the TKH Motorsports No. 21H home third in front of the home state fans.

Sheldon Haudenschild and Chris Windom completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Emerson Axsom clocked his first Race Ready Hottest Lap of the Night in 2026.

Brady Bacon claimed Simpson Quick Time honors in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Sheldon Haudenschild (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Scotty Thiel (DIRTVision Heat Two), Emerson Axsom (WIX Filters Heat Three), and David Gravel (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Kasey Jedrzejek.

David Gravel topped the Toyota Dash.

Buddy Kofoid won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Kofoid also drove from 21st to 11th to earn KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

Emerson Axsom was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Brady Bacon set the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

Bogucki’s runner-up earned him the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Spencer Bayston.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series finishes up the weekend in Oklahoma with the Series debut at Sapulpa’s Creek County Speedway on Saturday, March 21. For tickets,

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 51-Scott Bogucki[9]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[6]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[13]; 9. 2C-Cole Macedo[12]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn[11]; 11. 83-Michael Kofoid[21]; 12. 88R-Ryder Laplante[17]; 13. 1S-Logan Schuchart[22]; 14. 23-Garet Williamson[18]; 15. 12X-Landon Crawley[16]; 16. 41-Carson Macedo[10]; 17. 40-Howard Moore[24]; 18. 16C-Scotty Thiel[8]; 19. 95-Matt Covington[20]; 20. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]; 21. 28M-Conner Morrell[14]; 22. 85J-Logan Julien[15]; 23. 17B-Bill Balog[23]; 24. 17-Spencer Bayston[19]; 25. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[25]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 4. 40-Howard Moore[7]; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[9]; 7. 45X-Rees Moran[5]; 8. 2B-John Carney II[10]; 9. 6C-Cody Gardner[8]; 10. 32S-Alex Sewell[15]; 11. 10G-Marcus Thomas[17]; 12. 5D-Zach Daum[11]; 13. 98-Ricky Peterson[13]; 14. 24T-Christopher Thram[18]; 15. 5S-Dan Smith[16]; 16. 74-Xavier Doney[12]; 17. 23R-Sean Rayhall[2]; 18. 16G-Austyn Gossel[14]; 19. 9S-Kyle Clark[19]; 20. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[20]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[2]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 3. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 5. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 8. 16C-Scotty Thiel[5]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[1]; 3. 51-Scott Bogucki[6]; 4. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 5. 88R-Ryder Laplante[8]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]; 7. 40-Howard Moore[4]; 8. 5D-Zach Daum[9]; 9. 16G-Austyn Gossel[10]; 10. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[5]

DIRTVision Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 16C-Scotty Thiel[3]; 2. 7S-Chris Windom[2]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 4. 85J-Logan Julien[4]; 5. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]; 6. 45X-Rees Moran[6]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 8. 98-Ricky Peterson[9]; 9. 5S-Dan Smith[10]; 10. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]; 8. 2B-John Carney II[8]; 9. 32S-Alex Sewell[10]; 10. 24T-Christopher Thram[9]

The Greatest Show on Dirt Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 4. 12X-Landon Crawley[6]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 6. 23R-Sean Rayhall[2]; 7. 6C-Cody Gardner[7]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney[9]; 9. 10G-Marcus Thomas[8]; 10. 9S-Kyle Clark[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.258[17]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.354[9]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.441[7]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.441[19]; 5. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 13.463[5]; 6. 16C-Scotty Thiel, 13.474[18]; 7. 40-Howard Moore, 13.477[2]; 8. 85J-Logan Julien, 13.507[8]; 9. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 13.537[16]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.598[14]; 11. 51-Scott Bogucki, 13.603[15]; 12. 45X-Rees Moran, 13.648[4]; 13. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.701[3]; 14. 17-Spencer Bayston, 13.714[6]; 15. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 13.763[12]; 16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.863[20]; 17. 5D-Zach Daum, 13.879[11]; 18. 98-Ricky Peterson, 13.948[1]; 19. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 14.162[13]; 20. 5S-Dan Smith, 14.486[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.294[20]; 2. 2-David Gravel, 13.295[14]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.365[2]; 4. 23R-Sean Rayhall, 13.386[10]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.395[1]; 6. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.402[16]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.410[3]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo, 13.418[4]; 9. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.457[19]; 10. 95-Matt Covington, 13.538[13]; 11. 32-Bryce Lucius, 13.538[17]; 12. 12X-Landon Crawley, 13.560[7]; 13. 23-Garet Williamson, 13.624[15]; 14. 6C-Cody Gardner, 13.782[9]; 15. 2B-John Carney II, 13.807[6]; 16. 10G-Marcus Thomas, 13.904[11]; 17. 24T-Christopher Thram, 13.909[8]; 18. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.930[18]; 19. 32S-Alex Sewell, 13.988[12]; 20. 9S-Kyle Clark, 14.887[5]