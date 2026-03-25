MUST SEE RACING CHANGES HANDS

From Must See Racing

March 25, 2026 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing CEO and President Jim Hanks today announced that he has sold his sprint car series and will step away from the day-to-day operations of the series effectively immediately. The timing of the sale comes less than six weeks before the opening weekend is set to kick off the sixteenth season of racing for the 410-winged asphalt sprint car series.

Long time Must See Racing official Tony Roberts now assumes ownership of the series. The Indiana native began his tenure in auto racing in an official’s capacity in the early1990’s while living in California. His brother Dan Robets was working at Ventura Raceway. He was heading up a local karting club that raced at the track and asked Tony for a hand.

Born in Bloomington, Indiana, Roberts moved to Bakersfield, California after a stint in the United States Air Force.in the late 1980’s.

Shortly after his Ventura Raceway stint, Roberts landed a job with the USAC Western States Series. During his tenure with the USAC, he held several prominent roles within the series under the tutelage of Tommy Hunt.

After moving back to the Midwest in 2013 Roberts took a position of Track Director with Must See Racing at the Urging of Bill Shipman. He was immediately impressed with 410-winged pavement sprint car racing noting that it was exciting and captivating.

He has been involved with multiple racing series over the years that have included a variety of race cars including Go Karts, 410-winged sprint cars, midgets, USAC Silver Crown cars, and super modifieds among others. He has worked at tracks ranging in size from a quarter mile to one mile in length.

“It’s an honor to be able to acquire such a historic series” stated Roberts. “Jim Hanks has done a remarkable job establishing a brand-name brand with great drivers and exciting racing. I already have a great relationship with the teams from my time as an official. I hope to honor the traditions and build on what Jim and Nancy have established for years to come”.

Hanks, 78, caught the racing bug as a small child while attending races at Motor City Speedway in Detroit. He instantly caught the racing bug and soon began racing Go Karts. He would purchase sprint cars and USAC Silver Crown cars in the mid 1990’s. His cars were a regular staple at USAC Sprint Car, USAC Silver Crown, and Super Sprints events. Notable drivers include Kevin Feeney, Aaron Pierce, Mike Ling, and Curt Shumaker.

Hanks, along with his wife Nancy of 56 years, founded Must See Racing as a motorsport’s television production entity in 2008. He produced tape delayed racing broadcasts for Fox Sports Network in the early years. He ultimately sought to bring winged pavement sprint car events regularly into the homes and televisions of millions.

After difficulties convincing two rival series to work together in an effort to produce sufficient car counts for his nationally televised events, Hanks decided to form his own series so he could have control of every aspect of his events from start to finish. He believed creating his own series was essential to producing quality winged pavement sprint car events for national television audiences.

In 2011 the Must See Racing Sprint Series was born. The series had a strong presence in the Midwest. The Holly, Michigan based series has competed in 13 different states to date. The sanctioning body has also included Super Modifieds and 602 Crate Sprint Cars under its umbrella in the past. MSR sanctioned and televised the Little 500 from 2012-2020.

Two events that stand out in MSR’s sixteen-year history was a one-off non-wing sprint car event at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana. That event saw 27 cars take the green flag during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic year. Kody Swanson won the event that was televised on MAVTV.

On October 1, 2011, MSR visited Bristol Motor Speedway for the only time winged pavement sprint cars visited the legendary high-banked half-mile speedway. Brain Gerster won that $10,000 event and still today holds the all-time track record with a lap of 12.742-seconds (150+ mph).

“For over thirty years I have been blessed with the privilege to participate as a car owner and as the founder and owner of Must See Racing which has been an important business endeavor and a responsibility to best represent our sport providing racing entertainment for the fans and value for the teams, tracks, sponsors and all the stakeholders.

Positively contributing to racing has been important and a key part of my life however, I must immediately and unconditionally retire from the business of racing for the wellbeing of my family, my health and the future of MSR.

My gratitude for the business and personal support over the years is beyond measure and I thank everyone …our staff, the teams, tracks, multimedia partners, sponsors, fans and most importantly my wife Nancy.

Moving forward under the direction and management of the experienced and capable hands of long time MSR official Tony Roberts the future of Must See Racing is strong, very strong. ”

An impressive 2026 schedule is already in place that includes three $10,000-to-win events and a first-ever trip to Canada on August 7. For more info, please visit http://www.mustseeracing.com.

News, information and updates about the all new MUST SEE RACING will soon be available and provided by Tony Roberts.