Sunbelt Rentals Named Presenting Sponsor of Race For The Million

By Todd Hayes

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (March 25, 2026) – Race For The Million announced today that Sunbelt Rentals has been named the Presenting Sponsor of the Race For The Million (RFTM) for the 2026 season, bringing together one of the leading equipment rental companies with the newest and most ambitious series in pavement sprint car racing.

The Race For The Million will award more than $1 million in total purse and points fund payouts across four marquee events in Florida, Michigan, and Colorado, bringing together many of the top drivers in winged pavement sprint car racing for a four-race championship broadcast live on FloRacing.

As Presenting Sponsor, Sunbelt Rentals will receive integrated brand exposure across the series including national FloRacing broadcasts, event signage and activation, and promotional integration throughout the championship.

“Our team is committed to providing dependable equipment, responsive service and expert support from daily operations and event setup through the final checkered flag,” said Russ Brown, Executive Vice President – Customer Experience, Sunbelt Rentals. “Sunbelt Rentals is honored to help drive motorsports forward and to serve the hardworking professionals and vibrant communities at the heart of Race For The Million.”

RFTM promoter Steve Lewis welcomed Sunbelt Rentals as a cornerstone partner of the new series.

“Sunbelt Rentals is a tremendous addition to the Race For The Million family,” Lewis said. “They are a trusted name in the equipment rental industry, supporting construction, industrial operations, and the infrastructure that keeps venues like our host tracks operating every day. Having a company with their reach and reputation step in as our Presenting Sponsor further validates what we are building with this series.”

Series Manager Reed Morales emphasized the natural alignment between the brand and the grassroots racing audience.

“The Race For The Million is built around the same hard working tradespeople and small business owners who power the industries and projects that Sunbelt Rentals serves every day,” Morales said. “Our fans and teams represent contractors, builders, and entrepreneurs who rely on equipment and tools to get the job done. Bringing Sunbelt Rentals into this series creates a powerful connection between a global brand and a community that already trusts and depends on them.”

The four-race RFTM series kicks off on April 10 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. On June 3, the series moves to Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Mich., followed by a July 25 event at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich. The championship will be decided on Aug. 22 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colo., where the inaugural Race For The Million champion will be crowned.

About Race for the Million

The Race for the Million is a bold new chapter in 410-Winged Pavement Sprint Car racing, bringing fresh energy and excitement to pavement ovals across the nation. The brainchild of owner and founder Richard Fieler, the series hits legendary short tracks across the country delivering heart-pounding, wheel-to-wheel racing and a full-scale entertainment experience that redefines the traditional night at the races. The 2026 season features a four-race schedule with a total purse payout and point fund exceeding $1 million. FloSports, a leader in sports streaming and original content, will provide exclusive live coverage of each event. For more information regarding the Race for the Million, visit www.raceforthemillion.com. Fans can also follow Race for the Million on X at @race4themillion, Instagram at @race4themillion, Facebook at Race for the Million, and YouTube at Race for the Million.

About Sunbelt Rental Holdings

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, operating primarily as Sunbelt Rentals, is a leading global provider of rental equipment and services based in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Our passionate, customer-centric team of 24,000 employees combines execution-focused resolve with Sunbelt Rentals’ innovative array of rental solutions across a vast network of more than 1,600 locations and with a fleet of assets exceeding $19 billion. Sunbelt Rentals is committed to delivering unrivaled quality and support for its customers across an increasingly diverse array of industries, project types and end markets, including construction, live events, maintenance and countless emerging applications ranging from small-scale developments to mega-projects. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out how our team can back your project from the time you break ground through ribbon cutting and beyond.