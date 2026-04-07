POWRi WAR Sprint League Opens Season at US 36 Raceway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/6/26) – Opening the 2026 campaign on the high-banked clay of US 36 Raceway, the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League storms into action on Friday, April 10, for the ‘Season Send-Off.’ With $2,000 awaiting the winner, the early-season showdown sets the tone for the championship chase as teams unveil fresh equipment, dial in new combinations, and look to build immediate momentum.

Friday, April 10 | US 36 Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

A-Mod

B-Mod

E-Mod

Pure Stock

Stock Car

Times:

Pits Open: 5:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 7:00 PM

Engine Heat: 7:15 PM

Hot Laps: 7:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Additional Information:

Details about US 36 Raceway, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.us36raceway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 9850 MO-33 Osborn, MO 64474 | (816) 722-1345

All 2026 POWRi WAR Sprint League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.