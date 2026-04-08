Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Open 18-Race 2026 Season with 34 Raceway Saturday!

by Bill Wright

April 8, 2026 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders kick off an exciting 2026 schedule this Saturday April 11, when they visit 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa!

Saturday will mark the 83rd feature run at the 3/8-mile oval in West Burlington. Chris Martin, Joe B. Miller and JJ Hickle took Sprint Invaders wins at 34 Raceway in 2025. Dustin Selvage, Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull and defending Sprint Invaders champion, Paul Nienhiser, are all five-time winners there. John Schulz and Josh Schneiderman have four wins, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Martin have three. Two-time Sprint Invader winners at West Burlington include Joey Moughan, Terry McCarl, Chase Randall and Tasker Phillips.

Gates open Saturday at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:30. General Admission is $20, with Students and Seniors admitted for $18. Kids 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Mini-haulers are also on the card.

Exciting Season on Tap!

A jam-packed eighteen-race slate awaits the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders in 2026! Tasker Phillips won a year-long battle with Terry McCarl to claim the 2025 championship, but things start anew this Saturday in West Burlington.

Highlights of the season include two co-sanctioned events with the ASCS-Midwest Series (April 19 at Stuart (IA) Speedway and May 8 at Eldon (IA) Raceway), county fair dates in Tipton (July 9), Donnellson (July 10) and Oskaloosa (July 16), a return to Hawkeye Downs on the dirt in Cedar Rapids (September 19) and the traditional “Fall Haul” to close the season at 34 Raceway in West Burlington on September 27.

The eighteen events for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders will cover thirteen different tracks in three states (see full schedule below).

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Stuart, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Columbus Junction, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Eldon, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2663 (1)

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 2566 (1)

Colton Fisher, Danville, IA, 2565 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2446

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 2366

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 2118

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 1868 (1)

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 1830

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1698

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 1670 (2)

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1666 (1)

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1653 (2)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1583

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1555

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1523

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1357

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1195

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1183

Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 1149

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 1097

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag 1 – Keokuk Auto Credit

Flag 2 – Connection Bank

Flag 3 – Merit Auctions

Flag 4 – B&B Propane

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)