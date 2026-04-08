Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend primed for May 1 & 2

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials invades Placerville Speedway on Friday and Saturday May 1st and 2nd.

Both nights feature Winged 360 Sprint Cars, with the opener handing out $5,000-to-win/ $400-to-start, while Saturday’s finale dishes out $8,000-to-win/ $500-to-start.

Complementing the Winged Warriors will be the USCS Non-Winged Sprinters both nights. The series that includes a mixture of 410s and 360s has produced exciting racing since its debut and should be fun to watch once again on the red clay quarter mile.

The double header will also showcase the rich history of Placerville Speedway as we honor the 61st anniversary season. Legends Weekend has become a can’t miss affair with several names from the days gone by on hand, along with numerous vintage cars turning laps and on display.

Grandstand seating is General Admission at the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time via www.placervillespeedway.com

The pit gate will open at noon both days, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth.

The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday April 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Coors Light Big Trophy Night

Saturday April 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, BCRA/WMR Midget Super Series and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Gold Strike Calamity presented by Solace Enterprises

Saturday April 25: Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Tilford Tribute

Friday May 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials

Saturday May 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Building Materials