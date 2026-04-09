SATURDAY’S PERRIS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES ARE RAINED OUT

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 9, 2026… This Saturday’s (April 11) Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car races at Perris Auto Speedway have been cancelled due to heavy rains in the forecast and expected wet grounds.

The series will be back in action at Casa Grande, Arizona’s Central Arizona Raceway with two nights of action on April 17 and 18. For more information on those events, visit centralazraceway.com.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.