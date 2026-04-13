USAC YOKOHAMA EASTERN STORM PRESENTED BY LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NOW TO PAY $12,000 FOR SERIES TITLE WIN, SERIES RUNS JUNE 16 TO JUNE 21

By Bob Miller

READING, PA April 12, 2026 . . . . . .. USAC just released that there will be a huge increase for competitors of the Yokohama Eastern Storm presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment. The 19th running of the six race Eastern Storm will kickoff on Tuesday night, June 16 at the Grandview Speedway and close on Sunday night, June 21 with the finale taking place at Action Track USA. The top five point chasers in the Eastern Storm will earn $12,000 to claim the championship title followed respectfully with $6,000 for second, $3,000 for third, $2,000 for fourth and $1,000 for fifth. This payoff is up and above the already race night payoffs that pay $6,000 to win the feature event.

If you have never seen a USAC non-wing National Tour event be sure to take in a few of the dates on this year’s Yokohama Eastern Storm presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment. The high-powered 410 non-wing USAC Sprints are known for their slide-jobs and rooster-tails as they back their sprint cars into the turns and rocket off the corners, often with some wheel-banging and a bounce off the outside guardrails. And when it comes to versatility, the tour drivers quickly adapt from racing the short track bull rings to taking on the big half-mile dirt ovals, all part of the Eastern Storm.

Drivers expected include Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson, Trey Osborne, Chase Stockon, Justin Grant, “The Mad Man” Robert Ballou, Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Kevin Thomas, local favorite Briggs Danner and Mitchel Moles just to name a few.

Expect to hear and see Levan Machine & Truck Equipment involved at every event on the 19th Annual Amsoil USAC Eastern Storm schedule. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service CNC machine shop and work truck upfitter located just outside Reading, PA.

The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Eastern Storm opens at Grandview Tuesday night, June 16 as Alpine Building Supply presents the Jesse Hockett Classic $6,000 to win USAC event joined by the 358 Modifieds. The Eastern Storm will move to the Bridgeport Speedway on Wednesday night, June 17 followed by the Big Diamond Raceway Thursday night, June 18, Williams Grove Friday night, June 19, Port Royal Speedway Saturday night, June 20 and the Series will close at the Action Track USA on Sunday night, June 21.

Since 1936, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment has been your one-stop-shop for custom repair and production machining, driveline services, and they are known throughout the East Coast for servicing commercial and fleet customers with custom work truck builds. They are also your go-to for all your CTech needs! Additionally, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment offers general truck repair and maintenance to help you keep your commercial fleet in top condition throughout your busy work schedule. For more information on Levan Machine and Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA please visit their website at: www.levanmachine.com

The birth of the Eastern Storm began at Grandview Speedway, a brainchild of Track Owner Bruce Rogers and Special events organizer Bob Miller. Miller met with USAC at the Lawrenceburg Speedway to offer the idea of bringing USAC back East. The Berks County tradition of USAC racing goes back to 1956 when Oley, PA driver Tommy Hinnershitz won the inaugural USAC event at the Reading Fairgrounds.

Twenty-eight years later, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series re-introduced USAC non-wing sprint car racing to Berks and other surrounding counties with the birth of the USAC Eastern Storm in 2007. The Series opened at the one-third mile Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA. The USAC Eastern Storm has been growing in this area ever since that first race.

19TH Annual Levan Machine & Truck Equipment AMSOIL USAC Eastern Storm

Tuesday, June 16 Grandview Jesse Hockett Classic Thunder on the Hill with 358 Modifieds 7:30 PM

Wed, June 17 Bridgeport Motorsports Park USAC Sprints & URC Sprints Pits open 3, Warm-ups 6:30 PM

Thursday, June 18 Big Diamond USAC Sprints & Modifieds Gates open 4 PM Warm ups 6:45 PM

Friday, June 19 Williams Grove USAC Sprints & 410 Sprints Gates open 5:30 PM, Racing 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 20 Port Royal Speedway USAC Sprints, Silver Crown & 410 Sprints Gates open 4, Warmups 6 PM

Sunday, June 21 Action Track USA USAC Sprints & 600 Sprint Pits open 3, Warm-ups 6:30 PM

Grandview Speedway

43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

www.grandviewspeedway.com

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Bridgeport Motorsports Park

83 Flood Gate Rd, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Phone 856 467 4407

www.bridgeportmotorsportspark.com

Big Diamond Speedway

392 Forest Ln, Pottsville, PA 17901

Phone 570 294 7715

Cell 570 617 6737

www.bigdspeedway.net

Williams Grove Speedway

1 Speedway Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

717 697 5000

www.williamsgrove.com

Port Royal Speedway

308 W Eighth St Port Royal, PA 17082

717 527 2303

www.portroyalspeedway.com

Action Track USA

144 N Whiteoak St Kutztown, PA 19530

717 866 7450

www.actiontrackusa.com