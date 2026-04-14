USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS EYE CASA GRANDE THIS FRIDAY & SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 13, 2026… Starting this Friday, April 17th, the quest for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship will head to Central Arizona Raceway for two nights of action. Friday’s event will pay $3,000-To-Win and Saturday’s show will pay $5,000-To-Win with a $500 cash bonus available both nights. SportMods and Stock Cars will join Friday’s show and the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Southwest 360 Sprint Cars and Modifieds will be a part of the Saturday showcase. Located in Casa Grande, Arizona at the Pinal County Fairgrounds, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm on both days. For more event information, visit the track’s website at centralazraceway.com or call 520.754.0407.

For those that cannot be at the races, a live stream will be broadcast by FloRacing.com.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 will be the only approved right rear tire. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– TIRES & FUEL: Fuel will be available at the race track. Tires ARE NOT AVAILABLE at the race track.

– TIMES: Pill Draw: 4:20pm, Driver’s Meeting: 5:20pm, Hot Laps: 6:20pm.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

ADDITIONAL BONUSES / PAYOUTS:

– $500-To-Start on both nights, up to 24 cars in the main event.

– Two drawings each night for 5 gallons of methanol.

– Drawing for 1 tire each night.

– $350 Hard Charger Award each night thanks to Avanti Windows & Doors and Steve Lafond.

Since April 11, 2025, the fast 3/8-mile clay oval has hosted four USAC/CRA events. Logan Seavey swept both nights of last October’s “Western World Championships” while Ricky Lewis and David Gasper also claimed victory. Mitchel Moles established the 1-lap track record of 15.024 seconds on October 24, 2025.

Heading to Casa Grande, two-time and defending series champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has a 44 point advantage. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson has one feature win, four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, five top-10 finishes, and 8 feature laps led on the season. Currently tied with Bryan Clauson with twelve career wins, the second generation driver will be looking to sweep the Friday and Saturday shows.

Yorba Linda, California’s “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams ranks second in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams has posted four top-10 finishes during the campaign. To date, “The Big Game Hunter” is tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins and he will have his sights on his first win of 2026.

Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona sits third in the championship point chase. Racing the family owned #97 Apache Transport / Jugo Superfoods Sherman, Lundy has one heat race victory, one hard charger award, and five top-10 finishes to his credit. Last season’s rookie of the year will be looking to score his first USAC/CRA victory at Central Arizona Raceway.

Camarillo, California’s Ricky Lewis is fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. The owner/driver of the #41 Mesilla Valley Transportation / Morris Family Farms DRC has three feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three hard charger awards, four top-10 finishes, and 24 feature laps led on the season. Currently ranked sixth overall with fifteen wins, Lewis might skip Casa Grande to race in the Midwest.

A.J. Bender of San Diego, California’s is ranked fifth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Piloting the Kim & Richard Bender #21 Rolls Scaffold / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender has two heat race victories, one hard charger award, four top-10 finishes, and 24 feature laps led in the campaign. The former Turkey Night Grand Prix 360 Sprint Car winner will have his sights on the second USAC/CRA win of his career.

Tucson, Arizona’s Wayne Siddle leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over Bryan Whitley, Jim Vanzant, Broedy Graham, and Troy DeGaton.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Verne Sweeney, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Brecken Guerrero, Dayton Shelton, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Connor Speir, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Stevie Sussex, Cale Coons, Josh Shipley, and more.

Central Arizona Raceway is located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds at 512 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Arizona. To get to the track, take Exit 194 from Interstate 10, then head east seven miles to the fairgrounds. Adult tickets are $20, Senior/Military tickets are $18, Young Adult tickets (11-17) are $10, Kids (10 and under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit centralazraceway.com or call 520.754.0407.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Ricky Lewis, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

CASA GRANDE AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Mitchel Moles – 15.024 (10/24/25)

CASA GRANDE AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Logan Seavey, 1-David Gasper, 1-Ricky Lewis

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-366, 2. Austin Williams-322, 3. Connor Lundy-317, 4. Ricky Lewis-316, 5. A.J. Bender-315, 6. Verne Sweeney-247, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-227, 8. Brecken Guerrero-224, 9. Dayton Shelton-216, 10. Wayne Siddle-137, —. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-137, 12. Connor Speir-134, 13. Bryan Whitley-111, 14. Jim Vanzant-107, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr.-82, 16. Blake Hendricks-62, 17. Daylin Perreira-57, 18. Broedy Graham-56, 19. Logan Calderwood-52, 20. Brent Sexton-35.