Great Lakes Super Sprints Open Regular Season at Montpelier Speedway Saturday

By Zach Hiser

Montpelier, IN – The time has come for the regular season to unfold in 2026 for the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS). After a non-points road trip to Sweetwater, Tennessee, last week, it’s all business this weekend as teams prepare for a return to Montpelier Speedway for the first time since 2019.

The first ever trip to Montpelier Speedway for GLSS came back in 2017 when two-time Tour Champion, Jared Horstman, made his way to victory lane after a nearly perfect night. Horstman set fast time during qualifying earlier in the night, finished second in his Heat Race, and then rolled from the sixth starting spot before going on to collect the win over 2016 Champion, Chase Ridenour. The late Tim Allison was the Hard Charger in this event, moving up 11 spots from 16th to finish fifth.

In 2018, Dustin Daggett challenged Horstman for the glory. Horstman set fast time and again finished second in his heat race, but after pulling the eight pill for the redraw, Daggett had the advantage rolling from the outside of the front row alongside Randy Hannagan. Daggett took the win over Horstman and Hannagan.

Daggett also won the final appearance at Montpelier in 2019 over Jared Horstman. The history between the two drivers is fitting. Both former Great Lakes Super Sprints Tour Champions and both sitting atop the all-time wins list. Horstman leads all drivers with 32 career wins in GLSS competition. Max Stambaugh slid past Daggett on the list after his win at Silver Bullet Speedway on August 9th, with 27 career wins, and Daggett sits third with 26 career wins. The next closest driver to those three is Phil Gressman with 16.

Saturday’s race for the Great Lakes Super Sprints will be just the fourth time the sanction has unloaded at Montpelier Speedway since 2016. The trip marks the first of four scheduled stops in the Hoosier State for 2026, with planned visits at Shadyhill Speedway, Circle City Raceway, and Lawrenceburg Speedway.

Fans will see a treat on Saturday, as teams are still in the midst of a Hoosier Racing Tire burnoff period. Last week, Devon Dobie and Chase Dunham finished one-two at I-75 Raceway on the new American Racer tire that will be mandated after the burnoff period. The performance has many teams working to decide which tire they want to race on for the early-season races.

Pit gates open at 3:00 PM on Saturday at Montpelier Speedway, with General Admission opening at 4:00 PM. Advanced tickets are available at MilkmanPromotions.com.