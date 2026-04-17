INTERSTATE BATTERIES HIGH LIMIT RACING ROTO-ROOTER MIDWEEK 410 SPRINT SERIES AT GRANDVIEW

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA APRIL 16, 2026 . . . . . . . .It’s a big show, making its’ fourth annual visit to the Grandview Speedway when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment & RICH MAR Florist present the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Roto-Rooter Midweek 410 Sprints on Tuesday night, May 19. This is the opening night of the 37th season of the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series at Grandview. Heavy hitters, some would say the biggest names in Sprint Car Racing will be at the Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA on Tuesday, May 19 and headlining the entries would be current High Limit point leader Tanner Thorson, NASCAR star and four time winner of a Thunder on the Hill event Kyle Larson joined by defending High Limit Champion Rico Abreu. And there will be more, plenty more to come.

Be sure to order your Advance tickets now at HIGHLIMITRACING.COM Advance ticket holders will enter the grandstand through the first turn gate as we did the prior three years. This process goes extremely quick and smooth and allows all advance ticket holders to select their seats prior to general admission tickets going on sale. On race night, gates will open at 4:30 PM for Advance ticket holders, with general admission tickets going on sale at 5 PM at the main entrance. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 20 will be the rain date. Following opening ceremonies, heat race qualifying will take the green flag at 7:35 PM.

Others expected to take on the Grandview High-Banked one-third mile oval include prior High Limit Grandview winner and local PA favorite Brent Marks, Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney, Giovanni Scelzi, Kerry Madsen, Tanner Holmes and Justin Peck to name a few. Plus, there will be an invasion of local 410 talent chasing the $20,000 first place prize and in addition, if a Pennsylvania driver wins the 35 lap High Limit feature, Alpine Building Supply has and additional $2,000 bonus going to the winner. Brent Marks collected this bonus in the 2024 running of this event.

Some additional prestige goes with winning this event as we honor the memory of racing great Greg Hodnett. The Hodnett Cup is dedicated to Greg Hodnett, a feature winner, multiple champion and star of the PA Posse who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. The Hodnett Cup is an actual trophy that belonged to Greg and each year, the event winners’ name is added to the cup. Previous winners of the Hodnett Cup at Grandview include Danny Dietrich, Aaron Reutzel, ,Kyle Larson, Rico Aberu a two time winner and Logan Schuchart.

Alpine Building Supply will be selling a special edition of an Alpine Thunder on the Hill Racing Series shirt. The Alpine Thunder on the Hill Series Shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply and Thunder on the Hill logos placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. Big Impact Group is a mentoring program helping Schuylkill County youth for over 35 years. Through the dedication of our volunteers and strong community support we are able to make this program successful.

The Alpine Thunder Series shirts will be sold at the Alpine Building Supply display at the Grandview Speedway at all Thunder on the Hill events. Based on availability, shirts will be sold at other locations where Alpine Building Supply will be on display. Shirts will be $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes. Be sure to stop by the Alpine Building Supply and purchase your Alpine Thunder on the Hill shirt and support a worthy cause.

At all Thunder Shows be sure to look for Ms. Thunder on the Hill Maddie Stephens joined by Thunder Girls Alyssa Holmes and Samantha Maguire. The team of Thunder Girls are there to assist you in numerous ways including the Inside/Out Promotion, Pit Tours, special give aways and to celebrate with the event winners in victory lane.

The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder Series will continue with the opening night of the 19th Annual Amsoil USAC Non-Wing Sprints Eastern Storm National Tour plus 358 Modifieds on Tuesday night, June 16 with a 7:30 PM starting time. Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway were the nucleus of the creation of the USAC Eastern Storm, and it is so fitting that they would again host the opening event of the Eastern Storm.

Alpine Building Supply is the race night sponsor as the top National non-wing sprint racers chase the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment $12,000 to win USAC Series Point Fund. This event is the Jesse Hockett Classic, a 40-lap feature paying $6,000 to the winner in a tribute to Jesse Hockett. The Grandview 358 Modifieds will be on the racing program taking part in a series of qualifying events highlighted by a 30-lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Alpine Building Supply will again post a $2,000 bonus for a first time Thunder Modified feature winner. $5,000 to win 30 laps for your first Thunder win is a treat and Alex Yancowski and Eric Kormann both pocketed the Alpine bonus in previous years.

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

The Thunder finale is set for Tuesday night, June 30 when the Red Robin Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series and the 358 Modifieds team up for a spectacular doubleheader. Start time is 7:30 PM with the 410 Sprints opening with time trials at 7 PM followed by a series of qualifying events leading up to the 35-lap feature paying $10,000 to win. The 358 Modifieds will also compete in qualifying events and a 30-lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Once again, Alpine Building Supply will post a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment

THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES 2026

ONLY AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY

TUESDAY, MAY 19 7:35 PM

(Rain Date: Wednesday, May 20)

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Presents

RICH MAR FLORIST

INTERSTATE BATTERIES HIGH LIMIT RACING 410 SPRINTS

ROTO ROOTER MIDWEEK SERIES

The Hodnett Cup $20,000 TO WIN 35 Laps

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME PA WINNERS BONUS

Advance tickets for the High Limits www.HIGHLIMITRACING.com

7:35 PM Heat race qualifying.

TUESDAY JUNE 16 7:30 PM

ALPINE Building Supplies

Presents

AMSOIL USAC NON-WING SPRINTS NATIONAL TOUR

YOKOHAMA EASTERN STORM PRESENTED BY

LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT

JESSE HOCKETT CLASSIC 40 LAPS $6,000 TO WIN

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 7:30 PM

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK SERIES $10,000 to Win!

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill