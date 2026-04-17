ROBINSON READIES FOR USAC MIDGET ﻿ROOKIE RUN WITH KKM IN 2026

From USAC

Columbus, Indiana (April 16, 2026)………Colton Robinson will contend for USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship Rookie of the Year honors as he prepares for a full season run with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports on the series’ 29-race schedule in 2026.

The upcoming season will mark the Titusville, Florida native’s second year competing in the KKM number 67K after making eight starts on the 2025 USAC trail. Last year, he nailed down a pair of top-10 finishes with a ninth at California’s Merced Speedway and a 10th at Indiana’s Bloomington Speedway.

“I’m really excited to be back with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports,” Robinson said. “Having a year of experience under my belt with this team gives me a lot of confidence going into 2026. The goal is to keep improving, be competitive every night, and put us in position to win races.”

The 2026 USAC National Midget schedule will take the 16-year-old Robinson to 21 different tracks across the United States. The diverse schedule will test both driver and team across a wide range of racing conditions throughout the season.

Robinson showed steady progress during the 2025 season. Among his highlights were cracking the starting lineup for both nights of the prestigious BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors at The Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Robinson cut his racing teeth in karts on dirt tracks in his native Florida. Early on, he showed success, capturing Junior division titles in the Florida Dirt Championship Series and the Florida Karting Series.

By the age of 13, he found his way to micro sprint racing, competing for one of the all-time greats in the discipline, Frank Flud. Soon, Robinson was standing in victory lane at venues such as Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway and Ocala, Florida’s Marion County Speedway.

With a full season ahead and a year of experience in the bank, Robinson is poised to take the next step and become a regular contender on the national stage for KKM, the Columbus, Indiana based team which leads all USAC National Midget entrants with an incredible 164 feature wins and 13 entrant titles.

Robinson also extends his sincere appreciation to primary sponsor Precise Tooling Solutions of Columbus, Indiana for their continued support.

“Precise Tooling Solutions has been a huge part of my racing career,” Robinson added. “I’m grateful for their continued belief in me, and I’m excited to represent them as we take on a full season with KKM.”

Now, Robinson looks to build on his experience with the team and contribute to that historic total with feature victories of his own in 2026.

Robinson will start off his USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season in 2026 beginning with back-to-back nights at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway for the Kokomo Grand Prix on April 24-25.