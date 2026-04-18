Great Lakes Super Sprints Event at Montpelier Speedway Suspended Pending Reschedule Date

From GLSS

Montpelier, IN – Officials with Montpelier Speedway and the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT and ARP have suspended the race scheduled for Saturday, April 18th. Flooding and continued rainfall have led to the decision to suspend the event. Officials are working on finding a suitable reschedule date for the return of Winged Sprint Cars to Montpelier Speedway in 2026.

The next event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints is Friday, April 24th, at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, MI. GLSS will race alongside the local divisions serving as the season opener at I-96, before rolling on to Crystal Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 25th.

The next scheduled event for Montpelier Speedway is Saturday, April 25th, featuring the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Hornets.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, visit GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. Never miss a race at www.GreatLakesSprints.TV.