NORBURY AND MITCHELL ARE WINNERS WITH BCRA-WMR SUPER SERIES OPENER AT PLACERVILLE

By Steven Blakesley

PLACERVILLE, CALIFORNIA (April 19, 2026) – Arizona’s Preston Norbury scored the $1,250 feature victory for the season opener for the Bay Cities Racing Association / Western Midget Racing California Super Series presented by Quick Change Liquid Energy. Saturday night’s event at Placerville Speedway kicked off the 12 race Super Series campaign in 2026.

Norbury’s first full Midget win was joined by 2025 WMR champion Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz leading the stock contingent for a full points paying Westen Midget Racing win as well.

Former Placerville Winged 360 champion Michael Faccinto of Hanford led the first 11 circuits of the 30-lap feature before ending up spun out in turns three and four. Norbury inherited the lead and paced the second half of the feature, withstanding a late challenge from Riverside’s Dane Culver for the win. 2025 Super Series champion Caden Sarale finished third followed by Faccinto and Mitchell. Mitchell led the nine WMR cars in competition for 13th career EcoTec victory and first of the 2026 season. Izak Johnson finished second followed by Nathan Moore as the third-place finisher of the Western Midget Racing cars.

Johnson won the $100 Hard Charger presented by West Evans Motorsports and BR Motorsports. Quick Change Liquid Energy Time Trials were led by Dane Culver for a $100 award before Culver and Auburn’s Cody Gray split the eight lap heat races. Heats were presented by Schoenfeld Headers, Yak Graphics, and Amerikote.

The WMR / BCRA California Super Series continues on May 2nd at Marysville Raceway. For more information, visit www.BCRARacing.com www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow each series on social media.

RESULTS: Placerville Speedway April 18, 2026

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 77AZ-Preston Norbury[2]; 2. 50-Dane Culver[6]; 3. 32-Caden Sarale[5]; 4. 19S-Michael Faccinto[1]; 5. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 6. 4R-Isak Johnson[11]; 7. 25JR-Nathan Moore[10]; 8. 11-Cody Gray[4]; 9. 18-Floyd Alvis[13]; 10. 09-Nick Leonard Jr[9]; 11. 5-Chris Rahe[7]; 12. 68-Austin Struthers[12]; 13. 4-Glenn Bryan[14]; 14. 1P-Terry Nichols[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Dane Culver[6]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[4]; 3. 5-Chris Rahe[2]; 4. 19S-Michael Faccinto[5]; 5. 09-Nick Leonard Jr[3]; 6. 18-Floyd Alvis[1]; 7. 68-Austin Struthers[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Cody Gray[4]; 2. 32-Caden Sarale[6]; 3. 77AZ-Preston Norbury[5]; 4. 1P-Terry Nichols[2]; 5. 25JR-Nathan Moore[1]; 6. 4R-Isak Johnson[3]; 7. 4-Glenn Bryan[7]

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 50-Dane Culver, 12.112[3]; 2. 32-Caden Sarale, 12.145[13]; 3. 19S-Michael Faccinto, 12.263[14]; 4. 77AZ-Preston Norbury, 12.720[11]; 5. 96X-Logan Mitchell, 13.090[9]; 6. 11-Cody Gray, 13.167[8]; 7. 09-Nick Leonard Jr, 13.367[12]; 8. 4R-Isak Johnson, 13.492[4]; 9. 5-Chris Rahe, 13.518[1]; 10. 1P-Terry Nichols, 13.720[5]; 11. 18-Floyd Alvis, 13.870[2]; 12. 25JR-Nathan Moore, 14.046[6]; 13. 68-Austin Struthers, 14.508[10]; 14. (DNS) 4-Glenn Bryan

2026 WESTERN MIDGET RACING SCHEDULE – Subject to Change

March 20 Watsonville Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 4 Antioch Speedway WINNER: Cody Gray

April 18 Placerville Speedway WINNER: Logan Mitchell

May 2 Marysville Raceway

May 16 Merced Speedway

May 29 Watsonville Speedway – w/ NARC

June 6 Antioch Speedway – 2nd annual Graunstadt Memorial

June 20 Watsonville Speedway – 66th Johnny Key Classic

July 18 Watsonville Speedway – 16th annual Howard Kaeding Classic

July 25 Antioch Speedway

August 8 Petaluma Speedway – Tom Manning Memorial

August 15 Antioch Speedway – Contra Costa County Clash

October 3 Antioch Speedway – w/ USCS Sprint Cars

September 18-19 Stockton Dirt Track w/ World of Outlaws

October 23-24 Delta Speedway – Turkey Bowl XXVII