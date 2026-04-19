TONY HUNT PREVAILS OVER SHAUNA HOGG FOR NCMA SPRINT CAR VICTORY AT MADERA

By Steven Blakesley

MADERA, CALIFORNIA (April 18, 2026) – Continuing a battle that has spanned three decades, multi-time USAC champion Tony Hunt prevailed over close rival Shauna Hogg in Saturday’s NCMA Sprint Car feature at Madera Speedway. Hunt – the defending NCMA champion – topped Hogg in the 30-lap contest at the one-third mile speedway.

Hunt paced time trials before Hogg and Justin Kawahata won the heat races. Jerry Kobza and Kawahata shared the front row for the 30-lap feature.

The top-six starters ran in a close formation throughout the first four circuits before Eric Humphries spun out of third into turn one for the race’s first caution flag. Hogg dove to the inside of Kobza on the ensuing restart to take over the lead on lap six. Kobza then suddenly slowed on the backstretch, collecting Austin Carter to require a caution flag. Carter was able to rejoin the race, however.

Hunt passed Kawahata for second then turned his attention to Hogg. Hunt challenged Hogg for several laps, looking high and low. Hunt swung high in turn three, then straightened out down the front stretch to slide underneath Hogg for the top spot, officially credited on lap 21.

Humphries and Carter both stormed through the field, pressuring Hogg over the final nine circuits. Hunt scored victory while Hogg held on for second. Humphries fended off Carter to finish third. Kawahata finished fifth.

“It took me a while to figure out what the car was going to allow me to do,” Hunt said. “You have to make sure you have your momentum right and time it right. I think Shauna and I have raced together more than anybody I’ve ever raced. We have mutual respect and she’s a great driver and we appreciate her being out here. Anytime you beat her is a great accomplishment.”

Multi-time All American Speedway champion Josh Whitfield used a back-up engine and tenacity to win the 40-lap Pro Sportsman feature. Bakersfield’s Kenny White led the opening three circuits before Whitfield used the high side to drive into the lead on lap four.

Fast-time qualifier Jason Kerns spun twice but was able to keep going. Steve Schermerhorn took over second from White on a lap 21 restart and looked to battle Whitfield for the lead. A caution on lap 33 erased a two second lead for Whitfield over Schermerhorn. White escaped to the pits on the following restart with a flat right front tire.

Whitfield darted away for a convincing victory over Schermerhorn and a resilient Kerns. Corey Gibson and James Cooke rounded out the top-five. Whitfield and Jesse Burks won the heat races.

Madera Speedway resumes action on May 16th with the RACER Network-televised Mission Pro Late Model Series and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series competing.

For more info, visit www.racemadera.com

The 2026 season would not be possible without the support 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, Franks Radio, Sunoco Race Fuel, and Sealmaster.

Madera Racing on RACER Network airs Monday nights.