Chris Martin Takes $4,000 at ASCS-Midwest/Sprint Invaders Opener at Stuart Speedway! by Bill Wright

By Bill Wright

Stuart, IA, April 19, 2026 – Chris Martin is on a roll. He backed up his win with the ASCS National Series in Salina, Oklahoma with a triumph over a stout 41-car field Sunday night at Stuart Speedway in Stuart, Iowa. The event was sanctioned by both the Malvern Bank ASCS Midwest and Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Series. The win, board the Chris Martin Racing #44 was worth $4,000, after the Ankeny, Iowa driver invested $100 pre-race in the “Top Dog Challenge” raising his winning earnings $2,000. Twenty drivers spent $100 for a chance at the bonus.

Colton Fisher was working on a sweep of the night after winning his heat and the Dash. 2025 Malvern Bank 360 Series champion, Chase Brown, challenged the leader on lap six of the 25-lapper, but Fisher pulled away, entering lapped traffic on the eighth circuit. After completing the ninth lap, however, Fisher slowed to a stop in turn one.

Brown assumed the lead ahead of Martin, Austin McCarl, Seth Bergman and Garrett Benson. Tasker Phillips entered the top five on the restart. Brown shot out to a lead with Martin in tow. The leader entered lapped traffic with ten to go. Martin was working well and used a slider in turn two with six laps to go to snare the lead.

Two laps later, McCarl would pass Brown for the second spot. Martin pulled away from there as the two-time Sprint Invaders champion earned his tenth career win with the series, tying him with Josh Schneiderman for sixth on the all-time wins list. McCarl was second, ahead of Brown, Bergman, and hard-charger Cam Martin. Phillips, Benson, Jason Martin, Joey Danley and Cam Sorrels rounded out the top ten. Benson, Trey Meredith, Fisher and Bergman won the heats. Fisher also took the Dash. Billy Alley won the C main and Cam Martin claimed the B.

This marked the first action for the ASCS-Midwest regional series since 2014. The series ran from 2005 to 2014. Alley won championships with the series in both 2005 and 2014. After a tangle in his heat, he won the C, but failed to transfer through the B in his return to the 360 sprint car ranks.

“Honestly, all in all, this one may have been tougher than the last one,” said Martin in Victory Lane, referring to his win with the ASCS National Series a week ago. “Talk about polar opposites from last week to this. We came here the first time (in 2023) and I was able to win. It’s cool. It’s so close to home. Danny (Lasoski) back there calls it our little family reunion. We get to come and hang out with our friends and family. The track turned out awesome. Thanks to everyone for sticking out the cold. I’m so sick of this cold! I got to third the opening lap and I was able to keep pace with Colton and Chase. They were running really well, and really hard. In doing so, they were running the bottom. Colton broke under that caution. I knew Chase was showing him a nose underneath him, but then he came up high and kind of took my line I was going to try and run. I knew I just had to be patient and see what I could do in lapped traffic. I knew I would get a chance sooner or later.”

“It was a really short race there for this place,” said Austin McCarl of the 25 lap feature on the quarter mile. “I just wish we had a little more time, and a few more laps. The track was really good for most of the way, and then it returned how it was before. All in all, it was a good run for us and we’ll take it.”

“It feels good to run third,” said Brown. “The guys that beat us are really good competitors that have really good race teams. It’s nothing to hang our head about. We’ll tidy up some things, some moves early on in the race. Developing as a race car driver, I’m going to keep learning how to get these races put away. That’s just a part of the learning process. I’m very thankful for the team that I’ve got. It’s a great start to 2026, and we’ll keep chipping away.”

For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Collision Center of West Burlington A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (4) 2. 88w, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (3) 3. 55, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE (2) 4. 23, Seth Bergman, Snohomish, WA (5) 5. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (15) 6. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (7) 7. 2B, Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO (6) 8. 36, Jason Martin, Lincoln, NE (9) 9. 14, Joey Danley, Martell, NE (16) 10. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO (10) 11. 50, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (13) 12. 11T, Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (4) 13. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (18) 14. 23s, Stu Snyder, Waverly, NE (11) 15. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (12) 16. 2, Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO (20) 17. 91, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (14) 18. 11x, Colton Fisher, Danville, IA (1) 19. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (17) 20. 40, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (19) Lap Leaders: Fisher 1-9, Brown 10-18, Chris Martin 19-25. Hard-charger: Cam Martin.

Heat one (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Garrett Benson (1*) 2. Chris Martin (6*) 3. Sam Henderson (2*) 4. Tyler Lee (4) 5. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (3) 6. 88s, Riley Scott, Quincy, IL (8) 7. 63, Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO (9) 8. 3z, Cole Vanderheiden, Papillion, NE (7) 9. 7G, Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA (10) 10. 99, Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL (11) 11. 71, Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA (5)

Dennis Woodworth, Attorney at Law Heat two (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Trey Meredith (1*) 2. Cody Wehrle (2*) 3. Joey Danley (3*) 4. 7x, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (4) 5. Terry McCarl (7*) 6. Chase Porter (8) 7. X, Dylan Waxdahl, Hartford, SD (9) 8. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE (10) 9. 77, Brett Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, NE (6) 10. 88, Brogan Carder, Sioux Falls, SD (5)

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Colton Fisher (1*) 2. Chase Brown (5*) 3. Austin McCarl (7*) 4. McCain Richards (6*) 5. Stu Snyder (8*) 6. Josh Schneiderman (9) 7. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (2) 8. 22, Billy Alley, Bennet, NE (3) 9. 11XJ, Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA (4) DNS – 17, Nate Parks, Burlington, IA

Mac Daddy Motorsports Heat four (started, *qualified for feature), 8 laps: 1. Seth Bergman (2*) 2. Tasker Phillips (1*) 3. Cam Sorrels (3*) 4. Jason Martin (6*) 5. 81, Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA (4) 6. Cam Martin (9) 7. 2A, Austin Wood, Sacramento, CA (7) 8. 7s, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (8) 9. 77x, John Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, NE (5) 10. 04, Mason Heimbaugh, Pleasant Hill, IA (10)

C main (started), 10 laps: 1. Billy Alley (1) 2. Zach Daum (3) / 3. Austin Wood (5) 4. Brett Klabunde (4) 5. Jaden Alexander (6) 6. John Klabunde (2) DNS – Nate Parks, Brogan Carder, Nathan Murders

Agriland FS Dash (started), 5 laps: 1. Colton Fisher (2) 2. Chase Brown (1) 3. Austin McCarl (4) 4. Chris Martin (6) 5. Seth Bergman (8) 6. Garrett Benson (3) 7. Tasker Phillips (5) 8. Trey Meredith (2)

Turnwater Bar & Grill B main (started), 12 laps: 1. Cam Martin (2) 2. Tyler Lee (3) 3. Josh Schneiderman (1) 4. Chase Porter (2) / 5. Tanner Gebhardt (8) 6. Dustin Selvage (4) 7. Sawyer Phillips (10) 8. Evan Semerad (12) 9. Riley Scott (6) 10. Cole Vanderheiden (13) 11. Alex Vande Voort (9) 12. Dustin Clark (14) 13. Zach Daum (18) 14. Dylan Waxdahl (11) 15. Billy Alley (17) 16. Jack Thomas (7) 17. Jackson Gray (15) 18. Mason Heimbaugh (16)