Corey Day wins High Limit at Eagle

From Bill Wright

The 30-lapper paid $!2,000 to win. Features at Eagle are usually exceptional because they get to traffic. This one was just good, because that never happened. A series of cautions took away any real momentum for the race.

Macedo led Sweet, Reutzel, Day and Madsen early. Sweet shot by for the laed on lap two, while Abreu passed Madsen for fifth. Madsen worked back by Abreu on lap four in a good battle before Pulkrabek spun, and collected Holmes. Both would restart at the tail. Sweet chose the inside line on the restart, ahead of Macedo, Reutzel, Day and Madsen.

Day quickly moved into third, and Timms moved by three cars into fourth. Chr. Martin spun on lap six, setting up another restart that saw Sweet restart on the bottom, and Day take second from Macedo with Timms in tow. On lap seven, Seavey slowed and exited. This time, Sweet took the outside line for the restart, and Day pounced, taking the lead when the green fell, while Thorson shot from fifth to third.

Macedo, who had got into the turn two wall on the previous restart, dropping to sixth, came back up to fourth before a lap 12 red flag for a flipped Pursley, who had contact with Myers. Holmes also balled it up behind him. Both were uninjured. Day chose the inside line on restarts on lap 12 and 15, for a spin from Madsen. Macedo worked by Thorson for third, while Abreu moved up to fourth on lap 18 before a Williamson flip on lap 19. He was ok.

Now Day led Sweet, Macedo, Abreu, Thorson and Timms. Madsen was collected in another caution on the restart, making the restart single-file. Thorson shot from fifth to third with nine to go before Pulkrabek spun, dooming any traffic development. Day led again, with Scelzi moving up late. He jumped from seventh to fifth. Day held them all off after a green, white, checker finish for a spun Reutzel, who collected Chr. Martin. Day held the day, and redeeming himself after crashing at last year’s event at Eagle saw him get upside down in a bid for the lead. Marks took a provisional and was the hard-charger.

High Limit

41 cars

Danny Sams III bicycled and flipped hard in hot laps. He hobbled out with his back-up car for a qualifying lap.

Cars were split into two groups for qualifying. Aaron Reutzel (9th car out to time) set quick time in the first group at 11.381 seconds. Kerry Madsen (3rd car out) was second quick, followed by Ryan Timms (1st), Carson Macedo (16th) and Tanner Thorson (15th). Corey Day (1st car out) was quickest in the second group and fastest overall at 11.375 seconds, about three tenths off Sammy Swindell’s record 2009 time of 11.076 on the 1/3-mile oval. Tanner Holmes (15th car out) was second quick, followed by Brad Sweet (19th), Logan Seavey (17th) and Gio Scelzi (13th).

Heat one (started): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (1); 2. 88-Tanner Thorson (2); 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel (4); 4. 42-Sye Lynch (3); 5. 9-Daison Pursley (5) / 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (9); 7. 19-Brent Marks (6); 8. 16G-Austyn Gossel (8); 9. 83V-Austin Wood (10); 10. 8N-Kameron Key (7)

8-lap heats saw the top five go to the A main, and the winner and quickest qualifier in the top five to the Dash. This one was a mostly single file event after Marks spun and collected Key, who was towed off before a lap could be completed.

Heat two (started): 1. 41-Carson Macedo (1); 2. 5-Brenham Crouch (2); 3. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 4. 17GP-Hank Davis (3); 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (6) / 6. 44-Chris Martin (5); 7. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (7); 8. 88W-Austin McCarl (8); 9. 11D-Dominic White (10); 10. 31-Koby Werkmeister (9)

Macedo dominated the heat with a Ford under the hood. Not much else happening in this one.

Heat three (started): 1. 94-Brad Sweet (1); 2. 77-Giovanni Scelzi (2); 3. 14-Corey Day (4); 4. 23-Garet Williamson (3); 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (6) / 6. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr (5); 7. 24D-Danny Sams III (10); 8. 4-Cameron Martin (9); 9. 81-Cole Vanderheiden (8); 10. 63-JJ Hickle (7)

Sweet led the distance. Myers carried the fifth and final transfer until the final corner, when Courtney slipped by and relegated him to the B.

Heat four (started): 1. 24-Rico Abreu (2); 2. 87X-Logan Seavey (1); 3. 9R-Chase Randall (3); 4. 12X-Landon Crawley (6); 5. 26-Justin Peck (5) / 6. 13-Tanner Holmes (4); 7. 36-Jason Martin (8); 8. 22- Riley Goodno (7); 9. 95-Tyler Drueke (9)

The top four carried the eight laps. Holmes, the quickest in the group, lost the final transfer spot to Peck on lap three. He challenged late, but fell short. Seavey benefited with his second place finish for a Dash spot.

Dash (started): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel (2); 2. 94-Brad Sweet (3); 3. 41-Carson Macedo (4); 4. 55-Kerry Madsen (5); 5. 14-Corey Day (7); 6. 24-Rico Abreu (1); 7. 87X-Logan Seavey (8); 8. 10-Ryan Timms (6)

The 7-lapper determined the starting order of the first four rows of the feature. Reutzel led the distance over Sweet and Macedo. Madsen passed Abreu for fourth on lap two, and Day followed him into fifth.

B main (started): 1. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr (4); 2. 13-Tanner Holmes (2); 3. 44-Chris Martin (1); 4. 24D-Danny Sams III (6) / 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten (3); 6. 19-Brent Marks (5); 7. 88W-Austin McCarl (11); 8. 22-Riley Goodno (12); 9. 63-JJ Hickle (18); 10. 83V-Austin Wood (13); 11. 16G-Austyn Gossel (9); 12. 11D-Dominic White (15); 13. 81-Cole Vanderheiden (14); 14. 31-Koby Werkmeister (19); 15. 8N-Kameron Key (17); 16. 95-Tyler Drueke (16); 17. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (7); 18. 4-Cameron Martin (10); 19. 36-Jason Martin (8)

The 12-lapper took the top four to the A. Holmes led Chr. Martin, Myers, Gennetten and Sams early. Three laps in, J. Martin got upside down. He underwent observation. Holmes led Chr. Martin, Myers, Gennetten and Sams back to green. Cam Martin got over the turn three wall and flipped into the billboards. Meanwhile, K. Johnson was flipping on the frontstretch. Both walked away. Once green, Sams used the high side to work on Gennetten for the final transfer. He got around at the halfway point, coming back from his tough start in hot laps. Myers would pass Ch. Martin for second on lap seven, and then shoot by Holmes into the lead with four to go.

A Feature (main): 1. 14-Corey Day (5); 2. 94-Brad Sweet (2); 3. 88-Tanner Thorson (9); 4. 41-Carson Macedo (3); 5. 77-Giovanni Scelzi (10); 6. 10-Ryan Timms (8); 7. 17GP-Hank Davis (15); 8. 24-Rico Abreu (6); 9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (18); 10. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr (21); 11. 26-Justin Peck (20); 12. 19-Brent Marks (24, prov.); 13. 9R-Chase Randall (12); 14. 42-Sye Lynch (13); 15. 5-Brenham Crouch (11); 16. 87-Aaron Reutzel (1); 17. 44-Chris Martin (23); 18. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (19); 20. 23-Garet Williamson (14); 21. 12X-Landon Crawley (16); 22. 9-Daison Pursley (17); 23. 13-Tanner Holmes (22); 24. 87X-Logan Seavey (7); DNS – 24D-Danny Sams III