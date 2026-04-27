Paul Nienhiser Opens 2026 with Victory in Pevely, MO

Petersen Media

Closing his 2025 season out with a win last fall, it was only fitting that Paul Nienhiser opened 2026 in victory lane as he topped a rare 410ci open show at I-55 Raceway in Pevely, MO on Saturday night.

“We made a last-minute decision to take part in the ‘Open’ 410ci show in Pevely, MO on Saturday night, and it gave us a good chance to shake our new car down before our MOWA and IRA seasons starts,” Paul Nienhiser said. “On top of that, I-55 Raceway is a place I enjoy and haven’t had a chance to race at since 2019.”

Able to sneak in a lone race in the month of April, Nienhiser was pleased with how his AGRI-YIELD/CAM2 Lubricants/Midland Performance Inc. No. 9x felt in warm-ups, which was a good sign with how he drew for his heat race.

Lining up on the outside of the third row, the Chapin, IL driver showed very little signs of rust during his season debut as he carved his way around the high-banked bullring and earned a second-place finish.

With heat race finishing points and passing points used for the feature event lineup, Nienhiser’s efforts were rewarded as he earned the outside front row for the 25-lap finale.

When the race went green, Nienhiser jumped out to the initial lead as he went to work on a very fast surface that was offered up on this night. With the track extremely fast, lapped traffic came up quick for Nienhiser as he began the lapping process on lap two.

Staying committed to the cushion, Nienhiser was able to navigate slower cars and on occasion, when he had to peel off the cushion to get through traffic, he didn’t miss a beat as he wired the field and scored his first win of the season.

“It was really cool to get a win on our first night out for the year, and it was also our first night with a couple of new partners on the car in AGRI-YIELD and Steve’s Towing,” Nienhiser said. “Great to get a win with some new partners, and excited to welcome them both aboard to my group of amazing partners that continue to support this race team. I am really excited to get our MOWA and IRA seasons kicked off this weekend.”

Nienhiser would like to thank AGRI-YIELD, CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The ID | SP, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Steve’s Towing, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Bayer Crop Science, Dekalb/Asgrow, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, K1 Race Gear, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-1, Wins-1, Top 5’s-1, Top 10’s-1

ON TAP: Nienhiser will be in action on Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway and on Saturday night at Wilmot Raceway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.