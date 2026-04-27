POWRi WAR Sprints Set for US 36 Raceway Return

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/27/26) – Returning to the high-banked clay of US 36 Raceway, the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League resumes competition on Friday, May 1, marking the second of three scheduled appearances at the popular Missouri oval. With $2,000 on the line for the winner, the mid-spring event continues to shape the championship battle as teams look to build consistency and fine-tune their programs.

Friday, May 1 | US 36 Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League

E-Modified

USRA B-Mod

USRA Modified

USRA Stock Car

USRA Hobby Stock

Times:

Pits Open: 5:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 6:00 PM

Driver Registration: 5:30 PM to 6:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 7:00 PM

Engine Heat: 7:15 PM

Hot Laps: 7:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/619785

Details about US 36 Raceway, including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights, can be found online at www.us36raceway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 9850 MO-33 Osborn, MO 64474 | (816) 722-1345

All 2026 POWRi WAR Sprint League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit www.S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at www.POWRi.com, on X and Instagram @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.