USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO VENTURA FOR 550th EVENT SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 27, 2026… Ventura Raceway is the place to be this Saturday as the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will take center stage at the seaside oval. The May 2nd showcase is the 550th event in series history and will also feature the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midgets, VRA Hobby Stocks, IMCA Sport Compacts, and VRA Junior Classes. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

For those that cannot be at the races, a live stream will be broadcast by FloRacing.com.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 will be the only approved right rear tire. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– TIRES & FUEL: Fuel and Tires will be available at the race track.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

Since May 22, 2004, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held twenty-two USAC/CRA Sprint Car races. “The Ripper” Rip Williams won the USAC/CRA debut on May 22, 2004 and “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman leads all drivers with six series wins. It should be noted that Troy Rutherford (twice) and Tanner Boul, who won the last Ventura USAC/CRA event on June 11, 2022, have won using a smaller iron block 360 engine. “The Bullet” Blake Miller established the 1-lap track record of 11.675 seconds on October 25, 2008 and the complete series win list at Ventura is at the bottom of this release.

Entering the eight point race, two-time and defending champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona sits atop the standings with a 56-point advantage. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson claimed his second win of the year on April 17th and finished third the following night at Central Arizona Raceway. In addition, the 2005 rookie of the year has posted four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, seven top-10 finishes, and 29 feature laps led on the season. Now ranked seventh overall with thirteen career wins, the second generation driver will be looking to add a Ventura triumph to his resume.

After finishing fourth and second at Central Arizona Raceway, Camarillo, California’s Ricky Lewis has climbed to second in the chase for the championship. Driving for three different teams, Lewis has three feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four hard charger awards, six top-10 finishes, and 40 feature laps led to his credit. Currently ranked sixth overall with fifteen career wins, Lewis might skip Ventura to race in the Midwest.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California ranks third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams recorded a twelfth and sixth place finishes in the Casa Grande, Arizona doubleheader. At press time, the former co-rookie of the year has recorded five top-10 finishes and is tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins. This Saturday, “The Big Game Hunter” will have his sights on his first win of the season.

San Diego, California’s A.J. Bender sits fourth in the championship points. The pilot of the Kim & Richard Bender #21 Rolls Scaffold / Matrix Construction Services DRC scored thirteenth after a flip retired his chassis on April 17th. The team rebounded the following night with a borrowed car from the Chiaramonte Family to score ninth at Central Arizona Raceway. At press time, the former Turkey Night Grand Prix 360 Sprint Car winner has two heat race victories, one hard charger award, five top-10 finishes, and 24 feature laps led on the season. A.J. will be looking for the second USAC/CRA win of his career at Ventura Raceway.

Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona is fifth in the championship point chase. Driving the family owned #97 Apache Transport / Jugo Superfoods Sherman, Lundy scored fourteenth after a crash ended his night on April 17th and scored seventeenth the following night in his backup 360 car. To date, last season’s rookie of the year has two heat race victories, one hard charger award, five top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. The young driver is moving up the USAC/CRA ranks and will have his sights on earning his first win this Saturday night at Ventura.

Tucson, Arizona’s Wayne Siddle leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira, Cale Coons, Bryan Whitley, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, Broedy Graham, Troy DeGaton, and Koen Crawford.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Verne Sweeney, Dayton Shelton, Brecken Guerrero, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Connor Speir, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Blake Hendricks, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets (60 and older) are $22, Active Military tickets (ID Required) are $22, Student tickets (with ID) are $22, and Children’s tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Ricky Lewis, 2-R.J. Johnson, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.

VENTURA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Blake Miller – 11.675 (10/25/08)

VENTURA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Cory Kruseman, 2-Damion Gardner, 2-Troy Rutherford, 2-Mike Spencer, 2-Rip Williams, 1-Alan Ballard, 1-Tanner Boul, 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Mike Kirby, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Richard Vander Weerd, 1-Scotty Weir.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-517, 2. Ricky Lewis-461, 3. Austin Williams-429, 4. A.J. Bender-411, 5. Connor Lundy-393, 6. Charles Davis Jr.-343, 7. Verne Sweeney-329, 8. Dayton Shelton-312, 9. Brecken Guerrero-311, 10. Braden Chiaramonte-267, 11. Kevin Thomas Jr.-245, 12. Wayne Siddle (R)-207, 13. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-201, 14. Stevie Sussex-170, 15. Daylin Perreira (R)-144, 16. Cale Coons (R)-143, 17. Connor Speir-134, 18. Bruce St. James-120, 19. Bryan Whitley (R)-111, 20. Jim Vanzant (R)-107.