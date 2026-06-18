CRSA HEADS BACK TO FULTON SPEEDWAY FOR I-90 PIT STOP CHALLENGE

By Marty Czekala

After last year’s inaugural show featuring a late-race pass left fans craving more, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are set to return to Fulton Speedway on June 20. This event will serve as round two of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

It’s the second time the series races at the high banks of Fulton. Last year, Zach Sobotka made a late-race pass on Bobby Parrow to score the victory. He became the first back-to-back winner since 2023.

Here’s a look at the top stories entering the weekend.

Last Time Out: CRSA hosted its first doubleheader of the season at Ransomville Speedway and Land of Legends Raceway to kick off the DisBatch Brewing Company/Stirling Lubricants Challenge.

On June 5 at “The Big R,” Spencer Burley passed for the win with 11 laps left. He claimed his second career CRSA victory. His father, Todd, won four 358 Modified championships on this track in the 2000s.

“This feels good,” Burley said. “I grew up watching him race here and we know a lot of old sponsors here, just family and friends. It’s nice to be able to get it done in front of all of them.”

On June 6 in Canandaigua, Zach Sobotka started on pole, lost the lead to Darryl Ruggles early, reclaimed the top spot on lap seven, and secured his first CRSA season victory by pulling away from the field.

“Darryl showed me the line for the rest of the race,” said Sobotka. “He was running the top and I was trying not to get any of his air and just diamond off and take the bottom.”

Point Standings: Through four races this season, Tyler Graves leads the overall points. He expanded his margin to 23 over Nick Webb last race.

Dalton Herrick, involved in a caution Saturday, is now 37 points back but remains third.

A strong weekend keeps Paul Colagiovanni Sr. fourth in points, 51 behind the leader.

Timmy Lotz sits fifth, 84 points out.

Rest of the top 12: Maverick Coffey sixth (-99), Zach Sobotka seventh (-121), Jeff Trombley eighth (-144), Dillon Paddock ninth (-145), Jerry Sehn Jr. 10th (-171), Tomy Moreau 11th (-173), Johnny Scarborough 12th (-184).

In the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge, Trombley and Herrick are tied for the lead. Moreau, Dave Axton, and Lotz are all within 10 points after strong Fonda runs three weeks ago.

New Contenders: Due to shifts in driver participation, several new drivers have emerged near the top of the standings—a place they had not occupied before now.

Tyler Graves leads the points standings this season, showing impressive consistency with his worst finish at sixth place and a best finish of fifth at Ransomville. These results signal Graves as a strong contender pursuing his first CRSA victory.

Nick Webb is in his first 305 season and has finished in the top 10 in all four of his starts. He transitioned from crate sprints at Can-Am Speedway, where he earned a win at “The Nasty Track of the North.” Last year, Webb attempted to qualify for his first CRSA show at Fulton but did not make the feature.

Paul Colagiovanni Sr. is enjoying his best points position yet, currently running fourth. After a tough start, he posted consecutive top-10 finishes last week. His son, Paulie, has been a feature winner and consistent front-runner in 360 sprint cars and has occasionally competed in a 410. Paulie also helps as a crew member and driver.

Sixth in points is Maverick Coffey in the No. 31C Chris Graves Racing ride. It is Coffey’s first 305 season. He has a background in 600 Microsprints and was a Limerock Speedway champion in 2024. Through four races in a 305, his best finish is 12th at Fonda this season.

Last Year: CRSA made its first trip to Fulton Speedway in 2025 and the fans went wild at the end.

Bobby Parrow was the dominant car, but Zach Sobotka made a pass off turn two during a restart with three to go to steal the win. He became the latest back-to-back winner since Jordan Hutton in 2023.

Once Sobotka made the pass, Spencer Burley had a chance to steal second from Parrow in the end but finished third, his best finish at the time.

At the Weekly Track: Even while Utica-Rome Speedway didn’t run last Sunday, CRSA-sanctioned 305 Sprints did run at Land of Legends Raceway last Saturday.

An incredible milestone was hit as Darryl Ruggles scored track win No. 50 in a 305 Sprint Car.

Ruggles drove daughter Alysha Bay’s No. 48A and led the opening laps. Adam DePuy challenged after seven laps and ran side by side, but Ruggles stayed on top and held on for the win at Canandaigua.

“We’ve just had terrible luck [with motors,]” said Ruggles. “Put ‘old smokey’ in the car last night and it had problems. Mike [Mastin, engine builder] said get it out here this morning and we’ll try to fix it. We got it on the dyno around 11 a.m., ran three to four sessions and Mike said go put it in the car and win a race!”

DePuy was second and John Smith finished third.

Back for Seconds: Mikey Smith has had an incredible start to 2026 in 305 Sprint Car racing as a whole.

To start the season, “The Music Man” won the season opener at Outlaw Speedway in early May, leading all 25 laps for his second career CRSA victory.

But last week, Smith had what could be the biggest win of his sprint car career.

Last Saturday at Bridgeport, Mikey took a $4012 victory in the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series show. He also recorded a one-two finish with older brother Johnny, a night the Smith Brothers Racing family team won’t forget.

Mikey plans to run this Saturday with a lot of momentum on his side, which could transition to CRSA.

The Show Stopper Due Up?: Dillon Paddock has been in a new ride early in the season, running Jay Greenfield’s No. 27G while using his own 305 engine.

Through three features, Paddock has two top-five finishes, with his best finish second last week at Land of Legends.

No question, Paddock will be a winner in 2026 and could come as soon as Saturday. Fulton is a track he has run three times, all last year, with a best finish of eighth in CRSA competition.

By The Numbers: 34 entries showed up last year with the No. 38 of Sobotka winning at the end. It seems likely the series could see a car count in the 30s again this weekend.

From the Frontman: “Mother Nature bummed us out last week and we’re hoping it’s not the case again this weekend! We’re excited to return to an incredible track in front of an awesome crowd! It’s going to be a great show Saturday!” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA takes the final weekend of June off before returning to Land of Legends Raceway July 2 for the third race of the Stirling Lubricants-DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge as a part of the Stars and Stripes Spectacular undercard to the Super DIRTcar Series. Action for the night can be seen live on DIRTVision.

Standings

25G Tyler Graves, 626 pts

27W Nick Webb -23

29 Dalton Herrick -37

10SR Paul Colagiovanni St. -51

18 Timmy Lotz -84

31C Maverick Coffey -99

38 Zach Sobotka -121

3A Jeff Trombley -144

27G Dillon Paddock -145

410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -171

2 Tomy Moreau -173

61 Johnny Scarborough -184