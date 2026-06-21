RAIN WINS PORT ROYAL USAC EASTERN STORM ROUND, ﻿SUNDAY’S KUTZTOWN FINALE NEXT

By Richie Murray

Port Royal, Pennsylvania (June 20, 2026)………Saturday night’s USAC Yokohama Tire Eastern Storm Presented by Levan Machine round at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway fell victim to Mother Nature.

Two separate storms hit the 1/2-mile dirt oval during the program. The first wave arrived just before practice was set to begin. After a nearly three-hour rain delay, the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship hit the track for hot laps and qualifying.

Kyle Cummins completed the LearnLab Qualifying session by setting a new one-lap USAC National Sprint Car track record at Port Royal. Cummins’ time of 17.985 seconds erased the former record of 18.105 set by C.J. Leary seven years earlier in 2019. Overall, the top seven qualifiers surpassed the former record.

After qualifying, the rain came once again, washing away the remainder of the night. The event will not be rescheduled.

Because the qualifying session was fully completed, Cummins’ track record will officially stand. Furthermore, the top six qualifiers earned points toward both the Eastern Storm and season long championship standings.

Like Cummins, Moles also benefitted greatly during the qualifying session. Cummins’ quick time was worth six points, while Moles picked up five points for timing in second fastest overall.

Moles, who came into Port Royal leading the Eastern Storm standings by six markers, now leads by 11 over Brady Bacon entering Sunday’s June 21 series finale at Kutztown, Pennsylvania’s Action Track USA.

Mathematically, eight drivers remain in contention for the 2026 Eastern Storm title, which pays $12,000-to-win as part of a $24,000 total point fund. Those drivers are Mitchel Moles leads Brady Bacon (-11), Kyle Cummins (-20), Justin Grant (-27), Briggs Danner (-32), Chase Stockon (-66), Robert Ballou (-68), and Jake Swanson (-73).

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 20, 2026 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – Yokohama Tire Eastern Storm Presented by Levan Machine / USAC Eastern Blast – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track

LEARNLAB QUALIFYING: 1. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-17.985 (New Track Record); 2. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-17.992; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-17.997; 4. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-18.000; 5. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-18.038; 6. Chase Stockon, 92, Sertich-18.073; 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-18.099; 8. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling/Curb-Agajanian-18.105; 9. Brady Bacon, 20, Dyson-18.154; 10. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-18.159; 11. Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-18.222; 12. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-18.224; 13. Steven Snyder Jr., 87, CBI-18.258; 14. Christian Bruno, 3BC, JMO-18.384; 15. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-18.437; 16. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-18.634; 17. Steven Drevicki, 19s, DeGre-18.645; 18. Ed Aikin, 7, Aikin-18.692; 19. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-18.812; 20. Ronald Helmick, 22R, Helmick-18.861; 21. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-18.959; 22. Olivia Thayer, 39T, Thayer-19.414; 23. Brett Rose, 45R, Rose-20.477; 24. Jason Cherry, 67c, Cherry-20.953; 25. Dale Schweikart, 78, Schweikart-21.054; 26. Dirk Rimrott, 1x, Rimrott-22.256.

REMAINDER OF PROGRAM RAINED OUT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1594, 2-Mitchel Moles-1507, 3-Justin Grant-1499, 4-Briggs Danner-1418, 5-Jake Swanson-1307, 6-Chase Stockon-1280, 7-Logan Seavey-1267, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1253, 9-C.J. Leary-1220, 10-Robert Ballou-1179.

USAC YOKOHAMA TIRE EASTERN STORM PRESENTED BY LEVAN MACHINE POINTS: 1-Mitchel Moles-308, 2-Brady Bacon-297, 3-Kyle Cummins-288, 4-Justin Grant-281, 5-Briggs Danner-276, 6-Chase Stockon-242, 7-Robert Ballou-240, 8-Jake Swanson-235, 9-C.J. Leary-220, 10-Cale Coons-206.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-68, 2-Hayden Reinbold-65, 3-Robert Ballou-64, 4-Cale Coons-64, 5-Briggs Danner-56, 6-Justin Grant-54, 7-Jacob Denney-52, 8-Chase Stockon-48, 9-Brady Bacon-44, 10-Logan Calderwood-39.

USAC EASTERN STORM PARALLAX GROUP PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Christian Bruno-24, 2-Robert Ballou-24, 3-Mitchel Moles-21, 4-Briggs Danner-16, 5-Chase Stockon-15, 6-Brady Bacon-14, 7-Hayden Reinbold-8, 8-Steven Drevicki-8, 9-Jake Swanson-7, 10-Cale Coons-7.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 21, 2026 – Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania – Yokohama Tire Eastern Storm Presented by Levan Machine – 1/5-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: C.J. Leary (18.102)

LearnLab Fast Qualifier: Kyle Cummins (17.985)