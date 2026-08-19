MOWA Sprints Headline Friday Night’s “Night Before The Mile” at Lincoln Speedway

By Adam Mackey

LINCOLN, IL – August 19, 2026 – One of Central Illinois’ biggest racing weekends of the summer gets underway this Friday night, August 21, at Lincoln Speedway, as the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series headlines the annual “Night Before The Mile.” The winged 410 Sprint Cars will be joined by DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Taco Bell DIRTcar Modifieds, MARA Midgets, and Crown Vics for a five-division program on the high-banked 1/4-mile dirt oval.

Friday’s event has become a popular kickoff to Illinois State Fair Racing Weekend, which continues Saturday and Sunday on the historic Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Before the big cars of USAC Silver Crown and the stock cars of the ARCA Menards Series take center stage in Springfield, race fans will get a completely different kind of show Friday night as the powerful MOWA Sprint Cars tackle the confines of “Abe’s Favorite Place to Race.”

MOWA Championship Battle Comes To Lincoln

Friday marks the 23rd appearance for the MOWA Sprint Car Series at Lincoln Speedway, and the championship battle couldn’t be much tighter.

Jake Neuman enters the weekend with 416 points, holding a slim 12-point advantage over Paul Nienhiser, who sits second with 404. Two-time and defending series champion Will Armitage is third with 359, followed by Zach Daum with 352 and Kevin Newton with 302.

Nienhiser will certainly be one to watch Friday night. Earlier this season, he collected his seventh career MOWA victory at Lincoln Speedway, making him the winningest MOWA driver in track history. Nienhiser has more than twice as many Lincoln MOWA victories as his nearest challenger, Rico Abreu, who has three.

Defending Night Before The Mile winner Tyler Duff of Weldon, IL, will also be back. Duff scored his first career MOWA Sprint Car victory in this event last August and will look to make it two straight. Armitage has also been knocking on the door at Lincoln, finishing second in three of his last five appearances at the track.

The list of previous MOWA winners at Lincoln is impressive. In addition to Nienhiser and Abreu, drivers who have visited victory lane include Christopher Bell, Carson Macedo, Ian Madsen, Scotty Thiel, Jake Neuman, AJ Bruns, Willie Croft, Riley Goodno, Jerrod Hull, Jimmy Hurley, and Korey Weyant, among others.

Pro Late Model Championship Takes A Turn

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models enter Friday night with plenty of intrigue surrounding the championship battle. Lincoln’s Michael Maestas currently holds a 10-point advantage over fellow Lincoln driver Tristan Coleman, but the complexion of the title chase could change dramatically Friday.

Maestas suffered an engine failure last weekend at Spoon River Speedway before his car sustained additional damage in the aftermath with oncoming traffic. His status puts the championship lead in jeopardy heading into Friday’s event.

Behind Maestas and Coleman are Erik Vanapeldoorn, Brandon Sweitzer, and Braden Johnson, making the closing stretch of the season increasingly important for the Pro Late Model competitors.

Brian Lynn Leads Taco Bell Modifieds

In the Taco Bell DIRTcar Modified division, multi-time champion Brian Lynn of Mason City, IL, is putting together another strong season. Lynn carries a 36-point advantage over Brandon Roberts into Friday night.

Austin Lynn, Brian Diveley, and Carter Sinkhorn complete the top five in the standings as the Modified competitors prepare for another battle on the Lincoln high banks.

Hall On Top Of Crown Vic Standings

The Crown Vics have continued to provide competitive racing throughout the season, with Peoria Heights, IL driver Jeff Hall leading the championship standings.

Hall currently holds a 34-point advantage over Austin Charron, while Tom Eskew, Aidan Crowell, and Justin Miller round out the top five.

MARA Midgets Join Friday Night Program

Completing the five-division card will be the MARA Midget Series, bringing another form of open-wheel racing to Friday’s program.

Two Springfield drivers currently sit atop the yearlong MARA standings. Tyler Roth leads Daltyn England by 80 points, while Jacob Sollenberger, Mark Chisholm, and Zach Boden complete the top five.

With both MOWA Sprint Cars and MARA Midgets on the card, open-wheel fans will have plenty to watch before the USAC Silver Crown cars take over the Springfield Mile the following afternoon.

Friday Night Event Information

Friday, August 21 – Night Before The Mile

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL

Divisions:

Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Cars

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Taco Bell DIRTcar Modifieds

MARA Midgets

Crown Vics

Times:

Pit Gates – 4:00 PM

Grandstands – 5:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing – 7:00 PM

Grandstand Admission:

Adults – $20

Children 11 & Under – FREE

Tickets and pit passes will be available at Lincoln Speedway on race day. Fans do not need to purchase tickets in advance.

Friday’s program launches a huge three-day stretch of Central Illinois racing. The action moves to the Springfield Mile Saturday, August 22, for the 63rd Running of the USAC Silver Crown Bettenhausen 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza and preliminary action for the 33rd Annual Illinois Sportsman Nationals.

On Sunday, August 23, the ARCA Menards Series headlines the final day with the 64th Annual Calypso Lemonade 100, joined by the championship feature for the Illinois Sportsman Nationals.

Make plans for a full weekend of racing, beginning under the lights Friday night at Lincoln Speedway before heading to the Illinois State Fairgrounds for two afternoons of racing on the Springfield Mile.

For additional Lincoln Speedway information, visit LincolnILSpeedway.com or follow Lincoln Speedway on Facebook.