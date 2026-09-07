Ryan Smith Wins the Labor Day Classic at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, PA (September 7, 2026) — Ryan Smith rallied from losing the lead to taking over the top position with five laps to go to win the 75th edition of the Labor Day Classic Monday afternoon at Port Royal Speedway.

Smith started on the pole position and led the first nine laps before Justin Whittall motored around on the outside of the track to take the lead. Whittall maintained the lead until with five laps to go he went to the top side of the race track as the bottom of turns one and two were taking rubber, allowing Smith to garner enough momentum to take the lead into turn three.

From there Smith drove away for the victory over Whittall, James McFadden in his first start driving for Macri Motorsports filling in for their injured driver Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, and Mark Smith.

75th Labor Day Classic

PA Posse 410 Sprint Car Series

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Monday, September 7, 2026

410 Qualifying Flight A(2 Laps)

1. 17-Mark Smith, 15.966[1]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.206[5]

3. 10C-Matt Campbell, 16.281[7]

4. 11T-Michael Walter, 16.302[3]

5. 47K-Kody Lehman, 16.455[8]

6. 2-Jason Shultz, 16.858[9]

7. 28-Tyler Brehm, 16.865[2]

8. 11Z-Zach Newlin, 17.057[6]

9. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz, 17.125[10]

10. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]

410 Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 67G-Justin Whittall, 16.108[3]

2. 23-Chase Dietz, 16.151[9]

3. 39M-James McFadden, 16.164[4]

4. 55-Logan Wagner, 16.179[1]

5. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 16.199[7]

6. 55M-Domenic Melair, 16.458[2]

7. 35-Buddy Schweibinz, 16.505[8]

8. 22-Doug Hammaker, 16.579[6]

9. 71R-Logan Rumsey, 16.737[5]

10. 33W-Mike Walter, 18.253[10]

410 Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps)

1. 69K-Ryan Smith, 16.121[5]

2. 11-TJ Stutts, 16.788[3]

3. 18J-JT Ferry, 16.865[8]

4. 27S-Dylan Cisney, 16.877[6]

5. 77-Kody Hartlaub, 16.954[7]

6. 71RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 17.165[9]

7. 11P-Brent Shearer, 17.216[2]

8. 10-Jake Waters, 19.387[4]

9. 4W-Kasey Weaver, 29.051[1]

410 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10C-Matt Campbell[2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

3. 17-Mark Smith[4]

4. 11T-Michael Walter[3]

5. 47K-Kody Lehman[5]

6. 28-Tyler Brehm[7]

7. 71-Parker Price Miller[10]

8. 2-Jason Shultz[6]

9. 11Z-Zach Newlin[8]

10. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[9]

410 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 39M-James McFadden[2]

2. 23-Chase Dietz[1]

3. 55-Logan Wagner[3]

4. 67G-Justin Whittall[4]

5. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[5]

6. 55M-Domenic Melair[6]

7. 71R-Logan Rumsey[9]

8. 33W-Mike Walter[10]

9. 35-Buddy Schweibinz[7]

10. 22-Doug Hammaker[8]

410 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 69K-Ryan Smith[4]

2. 11-TJ Stutts[1]

3. 27S-Dylan Cisney[3]

4. 18J-JT Ferry[2]

5. 77-Kody Hartlaub[5]

6. 71RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]

7. 11P-Brent Shearer[7]

8. 10-Jake Waters[8]

9. 4W-Kasey Weaver[9]

410 B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]

2. 11P-Brent Shearer[3]

3. 71R-Logan Rumsey[2]

4. 35-Buddy Schweibinz[8]

5. 2-Jason Shultz[4]

6. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[9]

7. 33W-Mike Walter[5]

8. 11Z-Zach Newlin[7]

9. 10-Jake Waters[6]

10. 22-Doug Hammaker[10]

11. 4W-Kasey Weaver[11]

410 A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 69K-Ryan Smith[1]

2. 67G-Justin Whittall[4]

3. 39M-James McFadden[5]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

5. 17-Mark Smith[2]

6. 27S-Dylan Cisney[10]

7. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[14]

8. 11-TJ Stutts[6]

9. 55-Logan Wagner[9]

10. 71-Parker Price Miller[19]

11. 18J-JT Ferry[12]

12. 71RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[18]

13. 23-Chase Dietz[8]

14. 71R-Logan Rumsey[21]

15. 11T-Michael Walter[11]

16. 11P-Brent Shearer[20]

17. 55M-Domenic Melair[17]

18. 28-Tyler Brehm[16]

19. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[24]

20. 2-Jason Shultz[23]

21. 47K-Kody Lehman[13]

22. 35-Buddy Schweibinz[22]

23. 10C-Matt Campbell[3]

24. 77-Kody Hartlaub[15]