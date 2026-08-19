Tony Stewart Added as Advisor to Matt Seymour Racing

(August 19, 2026) — The recent success of Matt Seymour Racing has garnered a lot of attention in the midget and sprint car world over the past several years. One of the people that was impressed by the success of Seymour’s group was Tony Stewart, who was named Wednesday morning as a special advisor to the team.

Stewart, who has driven for Seymour’s team in the National Pavement Midget Series twice this season, will lend his experience as a driver and car owner to the 29-year-old car owner from Marlborough, Massachusetts. Car ownership runs in Seymour’s family as his grandfather “Boston” Louis Seymour owned topflight entries in the USAC National Sprint Car and Silver Crown series while his father and uncle, Bobby and Mike, were standouts themselves owner cars and competing with the North East Midget Association.

Seymour hopes to focus Stewart’s attention on the team’s Chili Bowl efforts, which have been strong over the past couple of seasons with a third-place finish in the finale this year.

In addition to the success at the Chili Bowl Nationals, Seymour has won the Pay Less Little 500 twice with driver Jake Trainor, in a winged pavement sprint car with the 500 sprint car tour, and on pavement with NEMA and the National Pavement Midget Racing Series.

Seymour will have an entry in the Race for the Million series driven by Trainor at Colorado National Speedway this weekend in Dacono, Colorado and is expected to compete next weekend during the 500 Sprint Car tour event Friday at Berlin Raceway.