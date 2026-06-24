High Limit Racing Makes its Debut in Montana

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing make their debut at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Montana this Friday and Saturday for the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Event.

Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Gio Scelzi and the full cast of High Rollers battle for two nights in the Big Sky State for a $26,000 paycheck on Saturday.

Reserved, general admission and pit passes are available for pre-purchase online. Only fans who buy tickets in advance are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll and a chance to win $2,500!

If you can’t join High Limit at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing beginning at 8pm, ET.

Know Before You Go to the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Event at Big Sky Speedway (all times local unless otherwise noted):

Pit Gates Open: 2pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm, MT/8pm, ET

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event.