Arenz earns Butler runner-up, preps to head south

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

June 24, 2026 – For the second time in 2026, Travis Arenz came home second in Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series competition, just short of his first victory of the season at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, Mich. on Saturday, June 20.

The doubleheader weekend in the state of Michigan fired off with the Travis Arenz Motorsport Team’s debut at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich. on Friday, June 19. Arenz opened the night by qualifying ninth in the 28-car field with a lap of 13.901 seconds around the 4/10-mile semi-banked dirt oval.

After placing third in the third heat race, Arenz finished third in IRA dash 1 to claim the fifth starting spot in the 25-lap main event. The Sheboygan Falls, Wis. driver fell back to 10th on lap 18 before moving up to finish ninth when the checkered flag fell.

One night later, Arenz ventured to Butler Motor Speedway where he turned in the 10th fastest qualifying lap among the 34 cars on hand, negotiating the 3/8-mile high-banked dirt oval in 13.547 seconds.

After lining up second in the second heat race, the two-time Midwest Sprint Car Association and Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car champion earned his third heat race triumph of the 2026 campaign to qualify for his 10th IRA dash of the season.

Following a third-place showing in dash 1, Arenz rolled off fifth in the 30-lap A main. He advanced to third on lap 10 before moving to second behind eventual race winner Brock Hallett on lap 12.

The 18th-year competitor held over the final 18 laps to secure his second runner-up finish and third podium showing of the 2026 campaign.

“Our trip to Michigan was pretty good,” Arenz said. “I felt like I struggled at I-96 for the first few laps but then got it figured out decently. When racing at a track we don’t see often, I watch other races and drivers a lot closer to see how track conditions change through the night.

“At Butler, I feel like if I would have gone to the high side sooner, we could have maybe been in the run for the lead,” he said. “During the last few laps, the car got very tight, which made it a touch harder. The points standings are extremely close right now, so being fast and consistent is crucial.”

Arenz is now set to head south with the IRA to Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill. on Friday, June 26 before making his first appearance at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park in Pevely, Mo. on Saturday, June 27.

Both events will be streamed live on floracing.com.

The 2026 Travis Arenz Motorsports sponsorship partners include Service One Transportation Inc., Don and Lynn Kiel, Professional Plating Inc., Pfeffer Trucking, Oostburg Concrete, Wittkopf Family Funeral Homes, Carbliss, PalletWorks, Oostburg State Bank, Sonntag Plumbing, Jensen Sales and Service, Fastenal, Roth’s Auto Restoration, Lake Auto Glass, Arenz Auto Detailing, Hair Fellers Barbershop, and Duehring Tax Service.

Additional information about the Travis Arenz Motorsports team can be found on the team’s Facebook and X (Twitter) pages.

Travis Arenz Motorsports Sponsor Showcase – Roth’s Auto Restoration

Travis Arenz Motorsports is pleased to have Roth’s Auto Restoration as a returning sponsorship partner for the 2026 season.

Located at 113 Balsam Road in Sheboygan Falls, Wis., Roth’s Auto Restoration has specialized in collision and auto body repair since 2008, providing exact color matching, paintless dent repair, car and motorcycle painting, among many more services. Roth’s Auto Restoration service technicians are ASE-certified, Axalta paint-certified, and PPG paint-certified to ensure the best match for all vehicles. In addition to auto body repair, Roth’s Auto Restoration also offers base mechanical services such as brake work, tires, wheel balances and oil changes, along with free estimates and insurance work.

To contact or learn more about Roth’s Auto Restoration, call 920-980-0098, email tompainter1@yahoo.com or visit www.rothsautorestoration.com.

Travis Arenz Motorsports

2026 Statistics

Total Events – 12

IRA Events – 10

World of Outlaws Events – 1

Midwest Open Wheel Association Events – 1

High Limit Events – 0

A-Main Victories – 0

Podium Finishes – 3

Top Five A-Main Finishes – 5

Top 10 A-Main Finishes – 9

Top 15 A-Main Finishes – 10

Top 20 A-Main Finishes – 10

Heat Race Victories – 3

B-Main Victories – 0

Dash Appearances – 10

Dash Victories – 2

Fast Qualifier Awards – 0