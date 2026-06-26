Great Lakes Super Sprints Ready for International Affairs Friday & Saturday in Ontario, CAN

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – The Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) are prepared for an international showdown this weekend as the best of the GLSS head to Ohsweken Speedway on Friday night and Buxton Speedway on Saturday night to take on Ontario, Canada’s best. The new American Racer tire for GLSS this season may be the variable needed to bring an end to the Canadian’s reign on their home soil.

The first GLSS events in Ontario came in 2024 with a Thursday and Friday doubleheader at Ohsweken Speedway. The races were co-sanctioned with the Southern Ontario Sprints and Ohsweken Speedway weekly divisions. Dylan Westbrook handled business both nights in Ohsweken before the Tour moved to Buxton Speedway on Saturday night. Darren Dryden started on the pole and held off challenges from Ryan Turner and DJ Christie for the win.

Last year, Dryden overcame a start violation on the opening green flag to go to Victory Lane for the second time with GLSS and his first career win at Ohsweken Speedway. The next night at Buxton Speedway, DJ Christie punched his ticket to the winner’s club with GLSS. The Ontario regulars have had their home turf locked down in recent years, but things could equalize as GLSS brings in a few weeks of familiarity on the new American Racers.

Coming into the weekend, the best finishes among GLSS regulars have been around fifth. Last year, 2018 Tour Champion, Dustin Daggett, finished fourth at Buxton Speedway a night after finishing sixth at Ohsweken. In 2024, Max Stambaugh carried the GLSS banner, finishing seventh and 11th at Ohsweken before finishing fifth at Buxton to close out the weekend. This year, to balance the Canadian’s familiarity with the tracks, the GLSS teams’ familiarity with the American Racer tire may level the playing field. Teams have had 10 races on the MC3 right-rear and the SD38 left rear. In those 10 races that the American Racer has been legal, eight different drivers have gone to victory lane, with only Zane DeVault capturing multiple wins this season.

The international affair for GLSS begins Friday, June 26th at Ohsweken Speedway. General Admission gates open at 6:00 PM with racing at 7:30 PM. On Saturday at Buxton Speedway, racing is set to begin at 7:00 PM. Fans who can’t make the trip can catch the action all weekend long on GreatLakesSprints.TV.