Kale Drake Charges to POWRi West Midget Victory at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (6/27/26) – Kale Drake raced from the sixth starting position to earn his first career POWRi West Midget League feature victory Saturday night at Port City Raceway, taking the lead with five laps remaining to claim the second stand-alone event of the 2026 season.

Nineteen talented competitors signed in for competition, with Hank Soares, Andrew Felker, and Brecken Reese earning heat race victories.

High-point qualifier Bradley Fezard and Brecken Reese led the field to green, with Reese taking command during the opening five laps. Landon Henry then surged to the front and controlled the next fifteen circuits as the field searched for speed around the fast, well-prepared Port City Raceway surface.

Closing quickly in the final laps, Drake powered into the lead with five laps remaining and drove away to secure his second POWRi Midget victory of the 2026 season and his first in stand-alone POWRi West Midget League competition.

Brecken Reese finished a strong second, while Trey Marcham completed the podium. Andrew Felker crossed the line fourth, with Bradley Fezard rounding out the top five finishers at Port City Raceway.

POWRi West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 6/27/26 | Full Results:

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 4-Kale Drake[6]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 3. 32M-Trey Marcham[11]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker[5]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[1]; 6. 22-Hank Soares[4]; 7. 54S-Zane Lawrence[7]; 8. T21-Kade Taylor[19]; 9. 8XL-Christian Miller[17]; 10. 7MF-Kade Morton[9]; 11. 8B-Jake Robinson[12]; 12. 8L-Cooper Miller[10]; 13. 5U-Landon Henry[3]; 14. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 15. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey[13]; 16. 8M-Chance Morton[14]; 17. 97-Brandon Lewis[15]; 18. (DNS) 89-Todd McVay; 19. (DNS) 32-Jason Tessier

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Hank Soares[3]; 2. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]; 3. 7MF-Kade Morton[1]; 4. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[5]; 5. 8B-Jake Robinson[6]; 6. 8XL-Christian Miller[2]; 7. T21-Kade Taylor[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 2. 5U-Landon Henry[6]; 3. 54S-Zane Lawrence[2]; 4. 32M-Trey Marcham[3]; 5. 8M-Chance Morton[5]; 6. 32-Jason Tessier[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11A-Andrew Felker[3]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[5]; 3. 8L-Cooper Miller[1]; 4. 8K-Jeffrey Abbey[2]; 5. 97-Brandon Lewis[4]; 6. 89-Todd McVay[6]

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/605271.

All POWRi West Midget League events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase your Express-Pass, visit www.s2ftv.com.

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