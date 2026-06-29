Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Produce Perfect Night at Cedar Lake Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (June 29, 2026) – Big Game Motorsports and David Gravel pieced together a perfect night last Friday at Cedar Lake Speedway, where they were the best each time they hit the track during the opening night of a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series doubleheader.

Gravel set quick time during qualifying before he won a heat race, the dash and the main event from the pole position each time. It marked his seventh feature victory of the season.

“I’ve got to thank Cody (Jacobs), Pete (Stephens), Zach (Patterson), and Luke (Vaughn),” Gravel said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “This is a brand-new car tonight, first night on this race car. I can’t thank them enough. They bust their butts. Last time we were here we brought out a new car, and there were leaks all over the place. Tonight, we were flawless from the start of the night to the end of the night.”

The team wrapped up the weekend on Saturday by timing in seventh quickest during qualifying. A third-place result in a heat race was followed by a ninth-place outing in the main event. That was the team’s 30th top-10 finish of the season.

Big Game Motorsports will take this weekend off before resuming World of Outlaws competition July 9 at Hartford Speedway in Hartford, Mich., during the Pure Michigan Showdown followed by races July 10-11 at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis., during the O’Reilly Auto Parts presents the Larry Hillerud Memorial.

Gravel currently leads the World of Outlaws championship standings by 86 points.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 26 – Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

June 27 – Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis. – Qualifying: 7; Heat race: 3 (3); Feature: 9 (7).

SEASON STATS –

35 races, 7 wins, 23 top fives, 30 top 10s, 33 top 15s, 33 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 9 at Hartford Speedway in Hartford, Mich., for the Pure Michigan Showdown and July 10-11 at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis., for the O’Reilly Auto Parts presents the Larry Hillerud Memorial with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.