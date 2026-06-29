Dover Caps Podium-Filled Weekend With Win to Extend Winning Streak to 22 Years

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WATERTOWN, S.D. (June 29, 2026) – Jack Dover extended his winning streak to 22 straight seasons thanks to a Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series and Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association victory on Sunday at Casino Speedway.

“It’s cool to keep the streak going,” the Tim Estenson Motorsports driver said. “As good as I feel about the streak, I’m even happier about how I felt. I haven’t felt as good in the last seven or eight years as I did last weekend. The last few years I was a run-the-bottom type of guy. Now I feel like I did eight or 10 years ago, much more comfortable with pounding the cushion and pushing the limit.

“It was a really good weekend, but I should have won three races. On Friday night (at Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen, S.D.), I led until nine laps to go and came up on a lapper so fast I misjudged my line. My right rear got over the edge. I had so much momentum it carried me off the edge. I fell off the track and spun around, but kept it going. I came back on the track in eighth and I was able to salvage a podium.”

Dover, who had driven from sixth to third place in a heat race and from fourth to second place in the dash earlier in the night, rebounded from the incident to garner a third-place result.

On Saturday, Dover won a heat race at Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, S.D., from the fourth starting position before he placed second in the main event.

“I led the first six or seven laps of the feature,” he said. “I got into traffic and the lapped cars were sketchy. Two guys got by me and one broke so that put me back to second. I trailed (Mark) Dobmeier the rest of the race and at the finish line I was about a half car length from him.”

Dover continued to improve his feature result each night of the weekend on Sunday at Casino Speedway. He maneuvered from fifth to second place in a heat race and won the dash to garner the pole position for the main event.

“We sailed around the top the whole race,” he said. “It was probably the longest race of my life. I think it was an hour and a half. We had a really good car and were able to stay out front. On the last restart, Danny Sams III showed his nose, but the momentum up top kept us in the lead to get our first win of the season.”

With all three races last weekend being Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series shows, Dover built a 12-point lead in the championship standings.

He will return to MSTS action this Thursday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., and Friday at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 26 – Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen, S.D. – Heat race: 3 (6); Dash: 2 (4); Feature: 3 (2).

June 27 – Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, S.D. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 2 (2).

June 28 – Casino Speedway in Watertown, S.D. – Heat race: 2 (5); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

4 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 3 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., and Friday at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa, with the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JackDoverRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/JackDoverRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackdoverracing?fref=ts

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Carpet Land

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“We are really excited to have Carpet Land back as part of our team,” Dover said. “They’ve been a great supporter of racing in Nebraska and I can’t wait to see them to Victory Lane a lot this year.”

Dover would like to thank Certified Transmission, Carpet Land, Truline Logistics, Backlund Plumbing, Estenson Racing, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, True Trucking, Husker Diesel, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Phil Durst, Speedway Engines, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors, Wurth USA, Mecum Auctions, Industrial Plating, AR Fabrication, Stumpy’s Graphics and Arai Helmets for their continued support.