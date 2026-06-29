Grandview to host PA. Speedweek Tuesday

BECHTELSVILLE, PA – June 27, 2026 . . . . . . The Double Trouble show of the year is fast approaching when the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series joined by the 358 Modifieds at Grandview Speedway, Tuesday night, June 30. After qualifying, the 410 Sprints will battle for their name to go on the prestigious Hodnett Cup and pocket the $10,000 winners’ share of the lucrative payout. The 358 Modifieds will take part in qualifying leading up to their $3,000 to-win 30 lap feature event. Alpine Building Supply has again posted an additional $2,000 bonus for any first-time 358 Modified feature winner making that first win worth $5,000 for just 30 laps.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513-4456, please provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night after 4:30 PM. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstand thirty minutes before General Admission tickets go on sale at 5 PM. Advance tickets are available until 10 AM on race day. Adult general admission tickets are $30, Children 6 to 11 $10 and children five and under will be admitted for free. Pit fee is $45 and a license is not required.

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment have planned a fun giveaway activity as they celebrate their sponsorship of the 2026 Thunder on the Hill Racing Series and the USAC Racing Eastern Storm. Find the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Facebook post and LIKE the post and TAG Levan Machine & Truck Equipment and you could win a prize pack including 5 WINNING-DRIVER AUTOGRAPHED HATS from EACH of the USAC races last week, AND AN AUTOGRAPHED HAT BY USAC Racing EASTERN STORM CHAMPION, KYLE CUMMINS! That’s 6 total AUTOGRAPHED WINNING DRIVER HATS from 2026 USAC Eastern Storm. The prize package includes autographed hats by, Kyle Cummins, two from Briggs Danner, two from Mitchell Moles and one signed by the Eastern Storm Champion Kyle Cummins. In addition, you’ll get 2 Levan Machine & Truck Equipment hats AND 2 Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 90th Anniversary t-shirts!

A random winner will be selected at NOON on Monday, June 29th. The winner can either pick up their prize package at Grandview Speedway’s 410 SPRINT CAR & 358 MODIFIED RACE on Tuesday, June 30th, OR we will ship your prize package to you! Winner will be notified by Monday afternoon.

The PA Posse expected entries include red hot Chase Dietz who finished third at Grandview in the High Limit event earlier this year along with Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Tyler Ross, T.J. Stutts, Ryan Smith, Troy Wegaman Jr., Lance Dewease, to name a few. One invader already registered is Brady Bacon a winner of five non-wing USAC features at Grandview.

And don’t forget the Modifieds. At the June 16 Modified Thunder Show, Jeff Strunk stormed from fourteenth to take the lead and the win in the final laps. Strunk is expected to be challenged by Rick Laubach, Brett Kressley, Logan Watt, Danny Bouc, Mike Gular, Ryan Watt, Billy Pauch Jr., Louden Reimert, Dom Buffalino, Eddie Strada, Jared Umberhauer and Tim Buckwalter to name a few. Some drivers eligible for the Alpine $2,000 first time Thunder Modified winner bonus include Danny Bouc, Anthony Perrego, Tim Buckwalter, Eddie Strada, Logan Watt, Dom Buffalino, Craig Whitmoyer, Kyle Smith, Adrianna Delliponti, and Ryan Graver.

NEXT THUNDER SHOW. . . .

TUESDAY, JUNE 30 7:30 PM

THE HODNETT CUP 2

PENNSYLVANIA 410 SPRINT SPEED WEEK SERIES $10,000 to Win!

PLUS 358 MODIFIEDS 30 LAPS $3,000 TO WIN

ALPINE $2,000 FIRST TIME MODIFIED THUNDER WINNER BONUS

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill