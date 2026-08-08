Ligouri Wins Tri-State Sprints Feature at Whittemore

WHITTEMORE, MI (August 8, 2026) – Joe Ligouri won the Tri-State Sprints feature event Saturday night at Whittemore Speedway. Ligouri took the lead from Tom Geren on lap six and held a 4.012 second advantage at the finish.
Quinten Saayman, Andrew Bogusz, Geren, and Jim Heeney rounded out the top five.
Tri-State Sprints
Whittemore Speedway
Whittemore, Michigan
Saturday, August 8, 2026
Feature:
1. 42-Joe Ligouri
2. 7-Quinten Saayman
3. 17-Andrew Bogusz
4. 11G-Tom Geren
5. 18H-Jim Heeney
6. 37-Becket Koss
7. 45-Colt Stepke
8. 1D-Christian Franks
9. 13-H.D. Carter
10. 97-George Gustafson