Ligouri Wins Tri-State Sprints Feature at Whittemore

WHITTEMORE, MI (August 8, 2026) – Joe Ligouri won the Tri-State Sprints feature event Saturday night at Whittemore Speedway. Ligouri took the lead from Tom Geren on lap six and held a 4.012 second advantage at the finish.

Quinten Saayman, Andrew Bogusz, Geren, and Jim Heeney rounded out the top five.

Tri-State Sprints

Whittemore Speedway

Whittemore, Michigan

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Feature:

1. 42-Joe Ligouri

2. 7-Quinten Saayman

3. 17-Andrew Bogusz

4. 11G-Tom Geren

5. 18H-Jim Heeney

6. 37-Becket Koss

7. 45-Colt Stepke

8. 1D-Christian Franks

9. 13-H.D. Carter

10. 97-George Gustafson