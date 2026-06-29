JOE LIGUORI DOMINATES ANDERSON IN HISTORICAL FIRST VISIT FOR THE TRI-STATE SPRINTS!

From Sean Sprague

Anderson IN- On June 27th, 2026 the Tri-State Sprint Series made their FIRST EVER visit to the famed quarter mile that is Anderson Speedway in Anderson IN. Rain came after the first round of hot laps, then track drying efforts started right after! The Tri-State Sprints were able to get the full show in! Thank you Anderson Speedway and staff for being so accommodating and welcoming to our team! Below are the full results!

QUALIFYING-First up was qualifying, we had 11 competitors that were able to make the show at Anderson Speedway! We qualified individually getting one lap to warm up and two laps to set their best time of the night. Here are the complete results starting with 11th quick:

11th- 37 Beckett Koss DNQ (Did Not Qualify) 10th- 18H Jim Heeney 12.873, 9th – 4 Keith Ousley 12.573, 8th- 85 Rick Holley 12.223, 7th- 97 George Gustafson 11.979, 6th- 99 Craig Sharfenberg 11.937, 5th- 7 Quintin Saayman 11.797, 4th- Andrew Bogusz 11.661, 3rd- 45 Colt Stepke 11.623, 2nd- 42 Dorman Snyder 11.482, and FAST TIME with a 10.960 was Joe Liguori also he received a Tri-State Sprints T shirt courtesy of Dave Howe of Beacon Sales & Service! Next it was time for heat race action!

HEAT RACE RESULTS: Heat race format was odd finishing qualifiers in heat one and even finishing qualifiers in heat 2!

HEAT RACE #1-Joe Liguori won heat race #1 picking up the FIRST EVER WIN for the series at Anderson Speedway! Finishing 2nd was the 7 of Quintin Saayman, 3rd the 97 of George Gustafson, 4th the 45 of Colt Stepke, 5th the 37 of Becket Koss, and 6th DNS (Did Not Start) the 4 of Keith Ousley with fuel pump issues.

HEAT RACE #2- Next up was heat race #2, we had one yellow flag Craig Sharfenberg took a hard hit into the wall off turn 2 ending his night early. We hope to see the 99 in action soon! Here is the finishing order of heat race #2: the 17 of Andrew Bogusz was the winner! Coming home second was the 42 of Dorman Snyder, 3rd the 85 of Rick Holley, 4th the 18H of Jim Heeney, and Craig Sharfenberg who was done early. Now onto the results of the 30 lap feature event!

FEATURE RESULTS: Joe Liguori was our winner of the 30 lap feature and received another T shirt courtesy of Dave Howe of Beacon Sales & Service! Finishing behind Joe Liguori coming home 2nd the 42 of Dorman Snyder, coming home 3rd the 7 of Quintin Saayman, 4th