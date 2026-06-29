Joel Myers Jr Pockets IRA Win at I-55 Raceway with Hayward Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

Returning to the seat of the Hayward Motorsports No. 19 entry on Saturday night after spending two weeks competing out West in his family car, Joel Myers Jr and company didn’t skip a beat as he picked up the win with the IRA in his first appearance at I-55 Raceway.

“Finally getting the chance to compete at I-55 Raceway was awesome,” Joel Myers Jr said. “It was a super fun track, and we were really fast all night.”

Timing the Velocity Engineering/Installtec Inc./RPM Chassis backed No. 19 in 4th fastest in qualifying time trials, Myers Jr took the green flag from the outside of the fourth row of his heat race.

Taking a liking to the high banks of I-55, Myers Jr powered his way to the lead and picked up the win.

Advancing into Dash No. 1, the Sebastopol, CA driver went from fourth to second which then lined him up in the second row of the 30-lap IRA Sprints A Feature event.

When the ‘A’ went green, Myers Jr settled into fourth as the race got into an early flow. As the laps clicked off, Myers Jr got increasingly better as he powered into third on the eighth circuit, and then was into the second on the 12th lap.

Chasing after Will Armitage who was setting the pace, Myers Jr was able to take over the race lead on the 24th lap, and went on to lead the final seven laps to score the victory.

“I am just super happy to get the Brodie Hayward No. 19 back in victory lane,” Joel Myers Jr said. “We have put together a great team, and we have been really good the last few weeks and I am happy we were able to keep it rolling.”

Joel Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports would like to thank Velocity Engineering, Installtec Inc., RPM Chassis, DirtDudes Excavating, FK Rod Ends, Russ Wentcamp, The GR8 Company, All About Fire Protection, Sam Carbis Solutions Group, Brad Alexander Suspension, Jim O’Neal Ford, Blackburn Construction, Al Parker Engines, Nitro Alley Graphics, and Brown and Miller Racing Solutions.

Joel Myers Jr Racing would like to thank All About Fire Protection, Hi-Plains Building Division, DirtDudes Excavating, Carbon Safety, System 1 Ignition, Weld, FK Rod Ends, Blud Lubricants, Smith Ti, Culvert Ops, Economy Plumbing, Cartronics, NorCal Powersports, Y2K Gaming, Shark Racing Engines, Lucas Oil, Vaider, Walker Performance Filtration, ShopRico.Com, Tiner Hirst Enterprise, Kaeding Performance, Triple X Race Co., and Ogio, for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-34, Wins-4, Top-5’s-9, Top-10’s-14

ON TAP: Myers Jr and Hayward Motorsports will bring their midget back out Tuesday and Wednesday for the BC 39 and then will be back in sprint car action on Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with ‘Jr’ by following him on Twitter @joelmyersjr, Instagram @joelmyersjr_, or by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/JoelMyersJr.

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