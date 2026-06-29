Starks Earns Fifth 360 Triumph of Season at Skagit Speedway

Inside Line Promotions – BURLINGTON, Wash. (June 29, 2026) – Trey Starks continued his dominance in the 360ci winged sprint car division at Skagit Speedway last Saturday.

Starks qualified second quickest before he won a heat race from fourth.

“We went out late for qualifying and the track fell off a decent amount, but we were able to lay down a good enough lap,” he said. “In the heat race, I got a good start and the track was really slick. I was able to find some spots on the track that other cars weren’t running. I was able to get the lead on the second or third lap. That gave us a front row starting spot by winning a heat race as the fast qualifier in our heat, which is huge because you don’t have to worry about the feature redraw.”

The strong start to the night gave Starks the pole position for the main event and he capitalized to win his fifth race in seven starts at Skagit Speedway this season in the division.

“I knew my job would be to find a groove on the track that worked and keep the car straight,” he said. “The track was slick so I had to take care of the tires. We had a couple of restarts and didn’t have to deal with much traffic. I didn’t have to navigate through anything too heavy. I set my own pace and was on cruise control.

“I felt pretty good about the car speed and how we could maneuver. It was more information before the 360 Nationals at the end of July. We feel good going into that.”

Starks currently leads the 360 championship standings by 83 points.

He returns to Skagit Speedway this Saturday for a 410ci winged sprint car show. Starks enters eight points out of the lead in the championship standings.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 27 – Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

18 races, 7 wins, 14 top fives, 15 top 10s, 16 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts