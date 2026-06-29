Williams Grove Hosts Speedweek 20K Mitch Smith Memorial Friday

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will spin off the Pennsylvania Speedweek Zemco Headers LLC. 38th annual Mitch Smith Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars this Friday night, July 3, at 7:30 pm.

The Mitch Smith Memorial will pay a hefty $20,000 to win.

The Mitch Smith Memorial honors the late, great Richard “Mitch” Smith of Linglestown who succumbed to a massive heart attack in 1988, some 10 years after retiring.

Smith left the sport in 1978 after a four-decade long career wherein he scored 27 sprint car wins and nine super modified victories at Williams Grove alone to go along with 179 overall checkered flags.

Time trials will set the starting grids for the Friday Smith Memorial with the main event going 30-laps in distance.

The fastest driver in qualifying time trials will earn the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award, courtesy of Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown.

The Smith Memorial will be another race in the 2026 Hoosier Diamond Series at the track as well as in the PA Posse 410 Sprint Series.

The special speedweek event will be a stand-alone sprint car program.

Fireworks will also be part of the Independence Day eve show.

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Adult general admission for the race is set at $32 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway

First run in 1989, Stevie Smith won the very first Mitch Smith Memorial before returning for wins again in 2012 and 2014.

No driver owns more wins in the speedweek race than six-time event champion Lance Dewease.

Danny Dietrich is the defending Mitch Smith Memorial champion.

Among others, previous winners have included Joey Allen, Alan Krimes, Daryn Pittman, Trey Starks, Don Kreitz Jr. Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett, Brent Marks and Anthony Macri.

There will be no racing at Williams Grove on July 10 as the track takes a Summer Break.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

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