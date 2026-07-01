Three Races on Perris Auto Speedway’s July Schedule

By Scott Daloisio

Perris, California — June 30, 2026 — Perris Auto Speedway has three exciting nights of racing on tap for the month of July. The action kicks off on July 11, when Heimark Distributors Anheuser-Busch presents the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, along with PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, and American Factory Stocks.

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One week later, on July 18, the famous Riverside County speed plant will host the PAS 600cc Winged Restricted, Winged A-Class Micro Sprints, and Junior Micro Sprints for the first time.

The final event of the month will take place on July 25, when the wildly popular Night of Destruction returns for another evening of hard-hitting, family-friendly racing excitement.

Gates for all shows will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.

Advance tickets for all PAS shows are available now at tix.com. Fans who do not wish to purchase advance tickets will still be able to buy plenty of tickets at the ticket windows on race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, California. For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.