Wight Opens ESS CNY Speedweek with Win at Weedsport

By Curtis Berleue

(Weedsport, NY) | Night one of the annual CNY Speedweek is in the books, and a familiar face was in victory lane at the Weedsport Speedway on a hot Tuesday night. Larry Wight picked up his third ESS win at the 3/8 mile track after trading sliders with Shawn Donath on a handful of occasions, earning $2,500 for his efforts to kick off the week.

Logan Crisafulli and Shawn Donath would lead the field to green for 25 laps. It was Donath who got the hole shot into turn one, with Jordan Poirier settling into second and Crisafulli behind him in third.

On lap two, Larry Wight was able to work his way underneath Crisafulli to make his way into a podium position.

As the laps clicked by, Donath remained in control of the field. By lap 10, he had caught lap traffic. While Donath attempted to navigate lap traffic, Wight had caught Poirier and was able to get by him for second.

With lap traffic on the bottom of the track, Donath would continue to work the high side, but that was ultimately to his detriment as Larry Wight saw a gap and was able to sneak under him to take the lead on lap 15.

Just one lap later, Donath would throw a slider on Wight and clear him off turn four, re-taking the lead. Donath would hold on to lead the next few laps, however with six to go Wight again got underneath Donath and claimed the top spot once again.

As the laps wound down, Wight would open the gap between himself and Donath and claim his first ESS win at Weedsport since 2023.

“The top was really good – they put some water on it,” said Wight in victory lane. “I stayed away from it the first couple of laps because it was still a little slimy – just had to let it tack up a little bit before you could get aggressive on it.”

“You kinda just had to go where everyone else wasn’t. I was running third; we were coming up on some lap traffic and I was seeing where they were pulling away from Shawn (Donath). I hit the bit coming off the bottom on both ends and at the end there I could hook my left rear in the bit all the way around the bottom of three and four and it worked good.”

Shawn Donath came home second after leading laps on multiple occasions through the race.

“It’s a lot of fun racing like that (with Larry),” said Donath. “We both know that if there’s contact, well it happens. It’s just a lot of fun being able to race with somebody like that.”

“Tonight I took my own advice and just drove the race car, don’t try to do anything crazy and just drive the racecar.”

Jordan Poirier rounded out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium in third.

“Our car was good,” said Poirier. “When Larry passed me, I knew he was probably going to be good because Shawn was hanging on the bottom. When they traded sliders I wanted to get a little bit closer, but a podium finish with 38 cars in the field, we’ll take that.”

With 38 cars signed in to Weedsport for night one of the 2026 CNY Speedweek, the field was split into four timed hot lap sessions to start the night. Jason Barney, Davie Franek, Dylan Swiernik and Ryan Coniam each earned Rifenburg Contracting fast time honors. Elab Smokers Boutique heats were won by Jason Barney, Davie Franek, Dulan Swiernik and Ryan Coniam, while the Donath Motor Worx Dash presented by Monroe Mechanical Services was won by Jason Barney. Matt Tanner won the B-Main.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Shock Technology, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, Swagger Factory, PJC Sprayfoam, Donath Motor Worx, Transport Benoit Lafleur, All Star Performance, Stirling Lubricants, Trenca & Co. Realty, Speedway Press, Primal Tee, and Glenn Styres Racing.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Wednesday, July 1 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Thursday, July 2 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Friday, July 3 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Saturday, July 4 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[6]; 2. 53-Shawn Donath[2]; 3. 61-Jordan Poirier[3]; 4. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[10]; 5. 87-Jason Barney[7]; 6. 01-Danny Varin[9]; 7. 3-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 8. 52-Stewart Friesen[18]; 9. 41-Dalton Rombough[11]; 10. 66-Jordan Hutton[14]; 11. 17-Sammy Reakes IV[5]; 12. 28F-Davie Franek[4]; 13. 79-Jordan Thomas[22]; 14. 4-Billy VanInwegen Jr[16]; 15. 7NY-Matt Farnham[13]; 16. 21T-Alex Therrien[20]; 17. 90-Matt Tanner[21]; 18. 38-Zach Sobotka[24]; 19. 6-Ryan Coniam[8]; 20. 29-Dalton Herrick[15]; 21. 13T-Trevor Years[25]; 22. 3A-Jeff Trombley[17]; 23. 33-Lacey Hanson[19]; 24. 25G-Tyler Graves[23]; 25. 98-Joe Trenca[26]; 26. 39-Cory Turner[12]

B-Main (11 Laps): 1. 90-Matt Tanner[2]; 2. 79-Jordan Thomas[4]; 3. 25G-Tyler Graves[1]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka[6]; 5. 13T-Trevor Years[10]; 6. 44-Chris Hulsizer[14]; 7. 94-Todd Hoddick[8]; 8. 98-Joe Trenca[12]; 9. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[16]; 10. 21B-Spencer Burley[18]; 11. 17E-Ethan Gray[3]; 12. 739-Nicholas Kruger[7]; 13. 77-Matt Rotz[5]; 14. X-Dan Bennett[9]; 15. 121-Steve Glover[15]; 16. 8-Dillon Paddock[17]; 17. (DNS) 36-Jonathan Preston; 18. (DNS) 24-Bobby Hackel IV

ESS Dash (4 Laps): 1. 87-Jason Barney[1]; 2. 6-Ryan Coniam[2]; 3. 01-Danny Varin[3]; 4. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[6]; 5. 41-Dalton Rombough[5]; 6. 39-Cory Turner[4]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Jason Barney[1]; 2. 17-Sammy Reakes IV[2]; 3. 3-Logan Crisafulli[3]; 4. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 5. 3A-Jeff Trombley[7]; 6. 25G-Tyler Graves[6]; 7. 77-Matt Rotz[8]; 8. X-Dan Bennett[9]; 9. 24-Bobby Hackel IV[5]; 10. 8-Dillon Paddock[10]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight[2]; 3. 53-Shawn Donath[3]; 4. 66-Jordan Hutton[4]; 5. 52-Stewart Friesen[5]; 6. 90-Matt Tanner[6]; 7. 38-Zach Sobotka[7]; 8. 13T-Trevor Years[9]; 9. 44-Chris Hulsizer[8]; 10. 21B-Spencer Burley[10]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[1]; 2. 41-Dalton Rombough[2]; 3. 01-Danny Varin[3]; 4. 29-Dalton Herrick[4]; 5. 33-Lacey Hanson[5]; 6. 17E-Ethan Gray[7]; 7. 739-Nicholas Kruger[8]; 8. 36-Jonathan Preston[6]; 9. 121-Steve Glover[9]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Ryan Coniam[1]; 2. 61-Jordan Poirier[3]; 3. 39-Cory Turner[2]; 4. 4-Billy VanInwegen Jr[8]; 5. 21T-Alex Therrien[6]; 6. 79-Jordan Thomas[5]; 7. 94-Todd Hoddick[4]; 8. 98-Joe Trenca[7]; 9. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[9]

Rifenburg Contracting Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 87-Jason Barney, 13.303[7]; 2. 17-Sammy Reakes IV, 13.475[4]; 3. 3-Logan Crisafulli, 13.726[10]; 4. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 13.732[9]; 5. 24-Bobby Hackel IV, 13.846[2]; 6. 25G-Tyler Graves, 14.012[5]; 7. 3A-Jeff Trombley, 14.127[6]; 8. 77-Matt Rotz, 14.456[3]; 9. X-Dan Bennett, 14.656[8]; 10. (DNS) 8-Dillon Paddock, 14.656

Rifenburg Contracting Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 28F-Davie Franek, 13.562[1]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight, 13.733[5]; 3. 53-Shawn Donath, 13.741[10]; 4. 66-Jordan Hutton, 13.779[3]; 5. 52-Stewart Friesen, 13.832[6]; 6. 90-Matt Tanner, 13.884[2]; 7. 38-Zach Sobotka, 14.082[4]; 8. 44-Chris Hulsizer, 14.229[9]; 9. 13T-Trevor Years, 14.301[8]; 10. 21B-Spencer Burley, 14.382[7]

Rifenburg Contracting Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik, 13.427[7]; 2. 41-Dalton Rombough, 13.636[4]; 3. 01-Danny Varin, 13.723[1]; 4. 29-Dalton Herrick, 14.121[3]; 5. 33-Lacey Hanson, 14.253[9]; 6. 36-Jonathan Preston, 14.351[2]; 7. 17E-Ethan Gray, 14.664[8]; 8. 739-Nicholas Kruger, 14.801[6]; 9. (DNS) 121-Steve Glover

Rifenburg Contracting Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 6-Ryan Coniam, 13.774[6]; 2. 39-Cory Turner, 13.848[4]; 3. 61-Jordan Poirier, 13.895[3]; 4. 94-Todd Hoddick, 13.900[1]; 5. 79-Jordan Thomas, 13.909[5]; 6. 21T-Alex Therrien, 14.041[9]; 7. 98-Joe Trenca, 14.244[7]; 8. 4-Billy VanInwegen Jr, 14.301[2]; 9. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni, 14.301[8]

Awards & Contingencies (full members only eligible for payout):

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #87-Jason Barney; #28F-Davie Franek; #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #6-Ryan Coniam

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #87-Jason Barney; #28F-Davie Franek; #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #6-Ryan Coniam

Donath Motor Worx / Monroe Mechanical Services Dash Winner ($125): #87-Jason Barney

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #87-Jason Barney

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #66-Jordan Hutton

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #17-Sammy Reakes IV

Swagger Factory 12th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #28F-Davie Franek

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #79-Jordan Thomas

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #7NY-Matt Farnham

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #79-Jordan Thomas (+9)

PJC Sprayfoam Reverse Hard Charger ($100): #39-Cory Turner (-14)

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #99L-Larry Wight; #53-Shawn Donath; #61-Jordan Poirier

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #33-Lacey Hanson

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #13T-Trevor Years