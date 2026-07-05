SATURDAY’S USAC SPRINTACULAR ﻿RAINED OUT AT LINCOLN PARK

By Richie Murray

Putnamville, Indiana (July 4, 2026)………Multiple storms hit Putnamville, Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway during Saturday night’s 12th Annual Sprintacular, forcing cancellation of the event.

Forty-one USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars were on hand to compete in the event. All of Dirt Draft Hot Laps were completed with Mitchel Moles turning the best time of 12.093 seconds.

Fifteen of the 41 cars made it on track for LearnLab Qualifying with Jadon Rogers recording a top lap of 11.948 seconds, which surpassed the official USAC National Sprint Car track record of 11.959 seconds, set by Logan Seavey in 2024. However, since the qualifying session was not completed, the record will not stand in the official record books.

All licensed USAC National Sprint Car drivers and entrants will receive 10 points for their appearance at Lincoln Park on Saturday night.

USAC national racing action continues this weekend with the Silver Crown series’ 22nd Sumar Classic on Sunday, July 5, at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track.

The USAC National Sprint Car season resumes on July 23 with the opening night of the 39th Annual NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by K & N Filters. The series returns to Lincoln Park Speedway the following evening, on Friday, July 24.

Rainchecks from Saturday’s event are good to use at the Lincoln Park Speedway Indiana Sprint Week show on July 24, as well as any other event at Lincoln Park throughout the 2026 season with the exception of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car show on October 16.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 4, 2026 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 12th Annual Sprintacular – 5/16-Mile Dirt Track

LEARNLAB QUALIFYING: 1. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-11.948; 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15, BBI-12.205; 3. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-12.270; 4. Austin Nigh, 97, Nigh-12.400; 5. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.414; 6. Chase Stockon, 92, Sertich-12.452; 7. Jake Scott, 33, Miller-12.553; 8. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-12.574; 9. Wesley Smith, 44, Smith-12.757; 10. Todd Hobson, 77, Wingo/Bishop-12.783; 11. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling/Curb-Agajanian-12.966; 12. Ivan Glotzbach, i1, Hayden-13.002; 13. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Cromwell/Boyd-13.043; 14. Hilton Rowett, s46, Rowett-13.178; 15. Aric Gentry, 10, Gentry-13.183.

DID NOT QUALIFY: Max Adams, 24p, Paul-NT; Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-NT; Beau Brandon, 21B, Brandon-NT; Harley Burns, 3R, Rock Steady-NT; Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-NT; Daylan Chambers, 4c, Chambers-NT; Austin Cory, 49, Cory-NT; Chance Crum, 83c, Crum-NT; Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-NT; Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-NT; Tom Eller, 29OG, Eller-NT; David Gasper, 77s, Sturgeon-NT; Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-NT; Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-NT; Jack Hoyer, 11, Hoyer-NT; C.J. Leary, 53, Fox-NT; Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-NT; Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-NT; Thomas Meseraull, 24, Simon-NT; Gavin Miller, 21AZ, Team AZ/Curb-Agajanian-NT; Jesse Miller, 33m, Miller-NT; Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-NT; Todd Moule, AU26, Moule-NT; Gunnar Setser, G5, Setser-NT; Jake Swanson, 5T, Daming Swanson-NT; Cody Trammell, 34T, Trammell-NT.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1814, 2-Mitchel Moles-1697, 3-Justin Grant-1697, 4-Briggs Danner-1599, 5-Jake Swanson-1473, 6-Chase Stockon-1466, 7-Logan Seavey-1447, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1427, 9-Robert Ballou-1373, 10-C.J. Leary-1371.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.-83, 2-Hayden Reinbold-83, 3-Robert Ballou-74, 4-Justin Grant-66, 5-Briggs Danner-65, 6-Cale Coons-64, 7-Jacob Denney-64, 8-Chase Stockon-56, 9-Kyle Cummins-46, 10-Brady Bacon-44.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 23, 2026 – The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, Indiana – 39th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by K & N Filters – 1/5-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Mitchel Moles (12.093)