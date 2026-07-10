Chris Martin Earns Hard Earned Sprint Invaders Feature in Tipton!

by Bill Wright

Tipton, IA, July 9, 2026 – Chris Martin lost a lead, but rebounded to get to Victory Lane at Cedar County Raceway in Tipton, Iowa during the Cedar County Fair Thursday night. It was Chris’s second win in his career at the quarter-mile, his third in four appearances with the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders this season, and the twelfth in his career with the series, putting him in sole possession of sixth place on the all-time wins list.

Martin led the entertaining 25-lap feature early, ahead of Tasker Phillips, Alex Vande Voort, Joey Moughan and Tyler Lee. Moughan moved into third on lap two, and Colton Fisher entered the top five on lap five.

Up front, Martin was lapping traffic by the seventh circuit. On lap nine, Fisher exited the track and his top five position, and with ten laps in the books, Dustin Clark went over the top of turn two, to bring caution. Martin led Phillips, Moughan, Vande Voort and Clinton Boyles back to green.

Boyles gained fourth on the restart, while Cam Martin moved by Vande Voort for fifth on lap 12. Traffic began again with ten to go. Boyles gained third from Moughan on lap 16, and kept his climb going.

Up front, Phillips wasn’t going anywhere, and when Chris hesitated in traffic, he pounced and slid in front of Martin to take the point on lap 17. With the top five all in great battles, Martin hit the cushion and drove around Phillips with four to go to take the lead back for good.

Cam Martin gained fourth from Moughan at the same time. Coming for the white flag, a surging Boyles shot by Phillips into second. However, he struck an infield tire in turn one and spun, ruining his runner-up run.

The white, checker finish saw Martin pull away for the win, ahead of Phillips, brother Cam Martin, Moughan and hard-charger Jake Blackhurst. Vande Voort, Riley Goodno, Lee, Cody Wehrle and Schneiderman rounded out the top ten. Vande Voort, Lee and Cam Martin were the heat winners, while Chris Martin took the Dash.

“The track was a lot of fun,” said Martin in Victory Lane. “It changed and really made you think throughout the whole race. As it changed, you had to change. The speed changed as it dried out in areas and had grip in others. When I saw it had rained here, I didn’t know what to expect, but the Fairboard and track crew did a great job prepping this track. After the first yellow, I caught traffic way faster and way sooner than what I was wanting. They were all side-by-side racing, and I knew I slowed up tremendously. I was worried about whoever was running second, catching me. This is sprint car racing, and if you aren’t on kill, the guy behind you is on kill, and the guy behind him is on kill. I knew I slowed a lot, and I wasn’t surprised when I saw (Phillips) slide me. I definitely was able to turn it up another notch, and find speed in different parts of the track I wasn’t running before. Just being mindful and searching…that’s what got us the win.”

“(Finishing second on a quarter mile) still exceeded my expectations,” said Phillips. “You’re never going to get me comfortable on a quarter-mile, but this place is a lot of fun. It had moisture, but it had a lot of ruts. Chris had the better car. I never even thought I was going to have a sniff at him, but we got into traffic and he tripped up a couple times. I slid him and led a few laps. The track was kind of getting treacherous…which is fun…but I knew he was coming. I held my line, and sure enough, he passed us on the outside. We had a lot of fun. He’s had a hell of a year, and if we’re knocking on his door, we’re doing something right.”

“We kind of got caught on the bottom the first few laps,” said Cam Martin afterwards. “But after that, we moved up, got my wing back, and we could go anywhere. That was a blast getting to run with (Moughan) and (Boyles) there for most of the race. The last lap caution kind of brought us all together, and for a minute, I thought I was going to have a shot at the top two. They were just a little bit better. The track turned out amazing. Thanks to the whole Sprint Invaders crew. We’re looking forward to Donnellson (Friday). To win two in a row there would be pretty sweet.”

The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders travel to the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa on Friday, July 10. For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Collision Center of West Burlington A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (1) 2. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (4) 3. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (5) 4. 99, Joey Moughan, Springfield, IL (6) 5. 50, Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL (17) 6. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (2) 7. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (13) 8. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (3) 9. 40, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (10) 10. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (9) 11. 11T, Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL (11) 12. 51, Clinton Boyles, Greenwood, MO (7) 13. 7s, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (22) 14. 15JR, Cole Mincer Burlington, IA (14) 15. 9L, Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL (20) 16. 88, Riley Scott, Quincy, IL (15) 17. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (19) 18. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (18) 19. 11x, Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA (21) 20. 17, Nate Parks, Burlington, IA (12) 21. 51J, Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (16) 22. 11, Colton Fisher, Danville, IA (8). Lap Leaders: Chris Martin 1-16, T. Phillips 17-20, Chris Martin 21-25. KSE Hard-charger: Blackhurst.

Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. Alex Vande Voort (1) 2. Josh Schneiderman (2) 3. Chris Martin (7) 4. Trey Meredith (5) 5. Riley Goodno (6) 6. Jake Blackhurst (3) 7. Lincoln Martin (4) 8. Jaden Alwxander (8)

Dennis Woodworth, Attorney at Law Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. Tyler Lee (1) 2. Tasker Phillips (4) 3. Joey Moughan (7) 4. Cody Wehrle (6) 5. Riley Scott (2) 6. Dustin Clark (3) 7. McCain Richards (5)

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Cam Martin (1) 2. Clinton Boyles (3) 3. Colton Fisher (3) 4. Nate Parks (4) 5. Ryan Jamison (2) 6. Cole Mincer (7) 7. Sawyer Phillips (6)

Agriland FS Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Chris Martin (1) 2. Alex Vande Voort (2) 3. Tyler Lee (4) 4. Tasker Phillips (6) 5. Cam Martin (5) 6. Joey Moughan (3)

Contingencies

Hoosier Right Rear Tire: Lincoln Martin

DMI: Ryan Jamison

King Racing: Ryan Lee

BR Motorsports: 3 Way Motorsports

BMRS: CMR Racing

Rod End Supply: Dustin Clark, Colton Fisher, Goodno Promotions