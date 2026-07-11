Busy Five-Day Stretch Ahead at Lincoln Speedway Features Weekly Racing and $20,000-to-Win FloRacing Night In America

By Adam Mackey

LINCOLN, Ill. – Two outstanding nights of racing are set to highlight a busy five-day stretch at Lincoln Speedway as the Logan County Fairgrounds oval hosts its regularly scheduled weekly racing program next Friday, July 17, before welcoming the return of the FloRacing Night In America Graue Chevrolet Showdown on Tuesday, July 21.

The back-to-back events will showcase everything from hometown favorites and grassroots racing to many of the biggest stars in dirt Super Late Model competition, giving fans two opportunities to experience exciting racing at one of Illinois’ premier dirt tracks.

The action begins on Friday, July 17, with a six-division program featuring the 305 Sprint Cars, Vintage Racing of Illinois, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Taco Bell DIRTcar Modifieds, MARA Midgets, and DIRTcar Sportsman. The diverse lineup has become a fan favorite at Lincoln Speedway, offering everything from winged sprint cars and open-wheel modifieds to nostalgic vintage race cars and competitive stock divisions.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 p.m., grandstands at 5:00 p.m., hot laps begin at 6:00 p.m., and racing gets underway at 7:00 p.m. Grandstand admission is just $15, with children 11 and under admitted free, making it one of the best entertainment values in Central Illinois.

Just four days later, the spotlight shifts to one of the biggest events of the summer as the FloRacing Night In America Graue Chevrolet Showdown returns to Lincoln Speedway on Tuesday, July 21. The event serves as the rain date for the May 7 program that was halted by weather before the completion of the heat races.

The nation’s best Super Late Model drivers will battle for a $20,000 winner’s purse, while the accompanying Taco Bell DIRTcar Modified feature will pay $2,000 to win. The race also serves as the kickoff to one of the biggest weeks of dirt racing in Illinois leading into the Prairie Dirt Classic.

Fans can expect an outstanding field of competitors featuring many of the sport’s biggest names, including Bobby Pierce, Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Nick Hoffman, Brian Shirley, Dennis Erb Jr., Ryan Gustin, Devin Moran, Jason Feger, Shannon Babb, Carson Hocevar, and many others expected to chase the $20,000 top prize.

Lincoln Speedway has become one of the marquee stops on the FloRacing Night In America schedule since joining the tour. Dennis Erb, Jr. (2022), Hudson O’Neal (2023), Bobby Pierce (2024), and Devin Moran (2025) have claimed FloRacing night wins at Lincoln, while previous Modified event winners include Nick Hoffman (2022), Tyler Nicely (2023), Ray Bollinger (2024) in the DIRTcar Modified division, while Drake Troutman captured last year’s Modified victory.

Fans and competitors who attended the original May 7 FloRacing Night In America event are reminded to bring their wristbands from that evening, as those wristbands will be honored for admission to the July 21 makeup event. Fans who did not attend the May event can purchase tickets and pit passes online in advance or at the ticket windows on race day.

For the July 21 event, pit gates open at 2:00 p.m., grandstands open at 4:00 p.m., hot laps begin at 6:00 p.m., and racing starts at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $40 for adults, $10 for children 11 and under, and $45 for an all-access pit pass.

Camping is available for the FloRacing Night In America event with electric hookup sites available for $40 per night and primitive camping for $20 per night. Fans wishing to reserve a campsite should call 217-764-3200. Those staying overnight can also take advantage of special Lincoln Speedway rates at the Hampton by Hilton and Comfort Inn & Suites in Lincoln by mentioning the Lincoln Speedway discount when booking.

With two exciting programs in five days, Lincoln Speedway is set to offer something for every race fan—from affordable weekly racing on Friday to one of the Midwest’s premier Super Late Model events on Tuesday.

For tickets, camping reservations, and complete event information, visit www.LincolnSpeedwayIL.com or call 217-764-3200.