Fremont Starts the Biggest Week of Racing in Ohio

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing return to Fremont Speedway for the Hollywood Casino High Stakes Showdown on Monday, July 13.

The Roto-Rooter Midweek Series event kicks-off six consecutive nights of 410 winged sprint car racing in Ohio.

NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson joins current points leader Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney and the full cast of High Rollers as they begin the biggest week of racing in Ohio!

The race is presented by Hollywood Casino Toledo. Just 40 minutes Northwest of Fremont Speedway, Hollywood Casino Toledo is your home for great food, great entertainment and exciting gaming!

Reserved, general admission and pit passes for the Hollywood Casino High Stakes Showdown are available for pre-purchase online. Only fans who buy tickets in advance are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll and a chance to win $2,500!

If you can’t join High Limit at the track, watch every lap live on FloRacing beginning at 6pm, ET.

Know Before You Go to the Hollywood Casino High Stakes Showdown(all times local):

Pit Gates Open: 3pm

Grandstand Gates Open: 4pm

FloRacing Broadcast Begins: 6pm

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm

Fan Fest: Immediately after qualifying until 7:20pm

Racing: 7:30pm

Post Race: The pit area will be open to all fans following the feature event.