SCCT launches Western Sprint Tour Speedweek this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Chico, CA…For the third consecutive season the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is primed for Western Sprint Tour Speedweek, which showcases eight nights of racing at seven different venues from California to Washington.

Everything kicks off in a big way at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway this Friday July 17th with the annual “Tyler and Chuck Wolf Memorial” race. It will be a definite highlight of Speedweek, as we honor the late racer and now his late father/ car owner. Grandstand tickets are just $15, with kids 12 and under free of charge.

When 20-year-old Tyler Wolf lost his life at Calistoga Speedway in 2012, it was one of the darkest days in recent memory for the California racing scene. The Redding native had captured the Silver Dollar Speedway track title one year prior and was well liked throughout the pit area.

The event continues to be one of the special shows each season at Silver Dollar Speedway. For the first time, the track will also honor his father Chuck, who we lost late last year. Even after Tyler’s passing, Chuck continued to campaign the familiar No. 19 for several seasons, showing true commitment to the sport.

One night later Speedweek rolls on with the $4,000-to-win “Gold Pan Rampage” presented by Marshall at Placerville Speedway on Saturday July 18th. It marks the final Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour appearance of the season at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds quarter mile.

Monday July 20th begins a trio of races in Oregon all starting at the Douglas County Dirt Track in Roseburg. Tuesday July 21st brings the Sprint Car Challenge Tour to Coos Bay Speedway, followed by Cottage Grove Speedway on Wednesday July 22nd.

A travel day with a Fan Fest/ Kick-Off Party on Thursday sets up the second SCCT appearance at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington. The two-night “Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals” presented by Bob’s Burgers & Brew is highlighted by a $26,000-to-win/ $1,000-to-start main event on Saturday July 25th.

With a unique format on tap at Skagit Speedway, both nights will feature show up points only in the season-long championship race.

SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek all comes to a climax on Sunday July 26th at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington. The “Hall of Fame 360 Battle Royale” marks the second series appearance at the track.

The overall SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek champion will take home $4,000 as part of an $8,000 total point fund. The runner up nets $2,500 while third place will claim $1,500.

Each Shop Kyle Larson main event during Speedweek will hand out a minimum of $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start the 24-car field.

After winning the most recent event, 2023 SCCT champion Justyn Cox sits atop the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings going into Speedweek. Marysville’s Dawson Hammes, Dunnigan’s Luke Hayes, Colfax’ Cole Croft and Cotati’s Jake Haulot complete the top five.

Additional competitors looking to be a common sight during Speedweek will include reigning champion Max Mittry of Redding, Marysville’s Carson Hammes, Elk Grove’s Jake Morgan, Roseville’s Colby Copeland, Oakley’s Bryant Bell, Yuba City’s Seth Standley, Burlington, Washington’s Levi Hillier, Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires; Mesa, Arizona’s Corbin Rueschenberg; Langley, BC driver Levi Klatt; El Paso, Texas’ Ayden Saunders; Oak Harbor, Washington’s Dustin Gehring, Yuba City’s Landon Brooks and others.

𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

Silver Dollar Speedway is located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, a half mile west of SR 99 on Park Ave in Chico, California. Tickets for July 17th cost just $15, while kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online via https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/tyler-chuck-wolf-memorial-2026 – For more information visit www.silverdollarspeedway.com

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Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. Tickets for July 18th can be purchased online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-071826 – For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

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Douglas County Dirt Track is located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Complex at 2110 SW Frear Street, Roseburg, OR 97471. Tickets for July 20th can be purchased online via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1452/tickets/1527204?rKey=1569 – More info can be found at www.douglascountydt.com

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Coos Bay Speedway is located at 94320 Highway 42 in Coos Bay, OR 97420. Tickets for July 21st cost just $16 and can be purchased online via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/3087/tickets/1507023?rKey=1569 – More info can be found at http://www.coosbayspeedway.us/

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Cottage Grove Speedway is located at 2150 N Douglas Avenue, Cottage Grove, OR 97424. Tickets for July 22nd can be purchased online via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1377/tickets/1502220?rKey=1569 – For those with haulers, RVs, or camping trailers, please avoid using the railroad trestle bridge on Highway 99, as you will not have enough clearance to navigate underneath it. For more information visit www.cottagegrovespeedway.com

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Skagit Speedway is located at 4796 Old Highway 99 North Burlington, WA 98233. Tickets for the Fred Brownfield 360 Nationals presented by Bob’s Burgers & Brew on July 24th & 25th can be purchased online at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1942/tickets/1496085?rKey=1569 – More info can be found at www.skagitspeedway.com

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Grays Harbor Raceway is located at 30 Elma McCleary Rd, Elma, Washington 98541. Tickets for July 26th can be purchased online via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1942/tickets/1441827 – For more information visit https://www.graysharborraceway.com/

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV will provide live coverage of SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X https://x.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.