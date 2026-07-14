Starks Scores Third Skagit Speedway Victory in a Row and 20th Career 410 Triumph at Track

Inside Line Promotions

BURLINGTON, Wash. (July 13, 2026) – Trey Starks racked up his third consecutive feature triumph at Skagit Speedway last Saturday.

“It started off good with going quick time,” he said. “I laid down a couple of good laps. In the heat race, we started fourth and ran fourth. I searched around a bit. That left it up to the feature redraw and we got a solid draw with the outside front row.

“I knew I had to be on it on the start. We fired off and I didn’t get the lead right away as the outside lane wasn’t getting the best starts. I pointed it to the top and was able to get the lead down the backstretch. It was right on the fence. I knew I had to be watching if the bottom was coming in. I had to run the top hard, but keep the car out of the wall. We had a couple of restarts in the second half of the race. The way the track was, I had to be calculated about how I did the restarts because the top was so high around the track that I didn’t want anyone behind me to get a good enough run to slide me. But I didn’t want to protect because I figured I’d get slid on the other end. I tried to restart really late in the zone. It ended up working out and we brought it home for the win.”

Starks now holds a 21-point lead in the 410ci winged sprint car championship standings following his 20th career victory in the division at Skagit Speedway.

“It was another good weekend,” he said. “We’re making improvements every week with the 410 car. Also, it was a really good track. I hope that’s what we get for the 360 Nationals in a couple of weeks.”

Starks will head to Watsonville Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., this Friday and Saturday for the Howard Kaeding Classic with the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series. He will pilot a sprint car for Chase Johnson Racing during the doubleheader.

“We’ve run one night there, but it was 13 or 14 years ago,” Starks said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been to Watsonville within the last couple of years to watch. It’s a good, fun track and Chase has really good equipment. I think it’ll be a good opportunity and a fun trip to race at the Howard Kaeding Classic.”

QUICK RESULTS –

July 11 – Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 4 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

20 races, 9 wins, 16 top fives, 17 top 10s, 18 top 15s, 18 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Watsonville Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., for the Howard Kaeding Classic with the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com. For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.