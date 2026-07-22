Gravel Scores Third Straight Canadian World of Outlaws Outlaws Victory

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 22, 2026) — For the third visit in a row David Gravel pulled into victory lane at Ohsweken Speedway with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Gravel took the lead from Carson Macedo on lap 18 and pulled away to a 2.269 second advantage over Logan Schuchart at the finish.

The victory was Gravel’s eighth victory of the 2026 season and collected $20,000 for his efforts.

Macedo took the lead off the outside of the front row for the first 17 laps until Gravel was able to slide under him for the lead through turns one and two. As Macedo dropped back, Logan Schuchart moved up from sixth starting position up to the second position on lap 19 and was able to close within 0.509 seconds before Gravel pulled away over the final 16 laps.

Sheldon Haudenschild, Ohsweken Speedway weekly competitor D.J. Christie, and Donny Schatz rounded out the top five.

Six Nations Showdown

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, Ontario

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel, 13.018[19]

2. 5-DJ Christie, 13.031[15]

3. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.045[16]

4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.046[18]

5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.116[2]

6. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 13.139[1]

7. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.160[17]

8. 39T-Cory Turner, 13.180[11]

9. 2C-Cole Macedo, 13.199[13]

10. 6-Brad Lamberson, 13.203[14]

11. 41R-Dalton Rombough, 13.242[12]

12. 10-Dale Blaney, 13.245[4]

13. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.317[20]

14. 21-Alex Therrien, 13.523[6]

15. 52-Stewart Friesen, 13.645[5]

16. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 13.931[21]

17. 77X-Alex Hill, 14.052[10]

18. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 14.152[3]

19. 46-Kevin Pauls, 14.419[9]

20. 28K-Tate O’Leary, 14.619[7]

21. 39-Ryan Newman, [8]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.120[4]

2. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.268[1]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.277[8]

4. 69K-Christopher Bell, 13.370[18]

5. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.407[9]

6. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.440[17]

7. 22-Jonathan Preston, 13.500[14]

8. 15T-Ryan Turner, 13.537[20]

9. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 13.552[6]

10. 45-Nick Sheridan, 13.559[13]

11. 17-Spencer Bayston, 13.688[15]

12. 79-Jordan Thomas, 13.733[5]

13. 23-Garet Williamson, 13.760[2]

14. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.767[10]

15. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 13.861[12]

16. 0DN-Darin Naida, 13.900[3]

17. 28-Jordan Poirier, 14.007[11]

18. 3G-Dale Gosselin, 14.251[19]

19. 94-Todd Hoddick, 14.357[7]

20. 68-Aaron Turkey, 14.504[16]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[2]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]

5. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

6. 41R-Dalton Rombough[6]

7. 52-Stewart Friesen[8]

8. 77X-Alex Hill[9]

9. 7S-Chris Windom[7]

10. 39-Ryan Newman[11]

11. 46-Kevin Pauls[10]

Knoxville Bound Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 5-DJ Christie[1]

3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[3]

4. 39T-Cory Turner[4]

5. 10-Dale Blaney[6]

6. 21-Alex Therrien[7]

7. 6-Brad Lamberson[5]

8. 51-Ashton Torgerson[8]

9. 28K-Tate O’Leary[10]

10. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[9]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]

5. 23-Garet Williamson[7]

6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[5]

7. 28-Jordan Poirier[9]

8. 22-Jonathan Preston[4]

9. 94-Todd Hoddick[10]

10. 77T-Tyeller Powless[8]

Golf Cart Services Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

2. 16C-Skylar Gee[1]

3. 45-Nick Sheridan[5]

4. 79-Jordan Thomas[6]

5. 69K-Christopher Bell[2]

6. 15T-Ryan Turner[4]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]

8. 0DN-Darin Naida[8]

9. 3G-Dale Gosselin[9]

10. 68-Aaron Turkey[10]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

4. 15-Donny Schatz[6]

5. 5-DJ Christie[5]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]

7. 16C-Skylar Gee[2]

8. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

C-Main (8 Laps)

1. 94-Todd Hoddick[2]

2. 7S-Chris Windom[1]

3. 68-Aaron Turkey[8]

4. 3G-Dale Gosselin[4]

5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]

6. 46-Kevin Pauls[9]

7. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]

8. 28K-Tate O’Leary[3]

9. 39-Ryan Newman[5]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 28-Jordan Poirier[8]

2. 22-Jonathan Preston[2]

3. 15T-Ryan Turner[6]

4. 41R-Dalton Rombough[3]

5. 21-Alex Therrien[5]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]

7. 94-Todd Hoddick[13]

8. 51-Ashton Torgerson[11]

9. 77X-Alex Hill[9]

10. 7S-Chris Windom[14]

11. 0DN-Darin Naida[12]

12. 6-Brad Lamberson[1]

13. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]

14. 52-Stewart Friesen[7]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

4. 5-DJ Christie[5]

5. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[8]

7. 83-Michael Kofoid[10]

8. 45-Nick Sheridan[12]

9. 2C-Cole Macedo[13]

10. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]

11. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

12. 7NY-Matt Farnham[11]

13. 7S-Chris Windom[25]

14. 39T-Cory Turner[15]

15. 10-Dale Blaney[19]

16. 15T-Ryan Turner[23]

17. 79-Jordan Thomas[16]

18. 23-Garet Williamson[18]

19. 69K-Christopher Bell[20]

20. 17-Spencer Bayston[14]

21. 41R-Dalton Rombough[24]

22. 16C-Skylar Gee[7]

23. 27-Emerson Axsom[17]

24. 28M-Conner Morrell[27]

25. 51-Ashton Torgerson[26]

26. 28-Jordan Poirier[21]

27. 22-Jonathan Preston[22]