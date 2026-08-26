Central Pennsylvania Car Owner John Trone Passes Away

(August 26, 2026) – Central Pennsylvania sprint car supporter John Trone passed away on Tuesday. Troyne was 69 years old at the time of his passing.

Best known for his support of sprint car teams and tracks with sponsorship and team ownership through his Trone Outdoor sign business.

After sponsoring cars for many years Trone entered team ownership in 2007 with T.J. Stutts behind the wheel. Since then, drivers such as Greg Hodnett, Keith Kauffman, Chase Dietz and many others top sprint car drivers wheeled Trone’s famous #39 entry.