Kasey Jedrzejek and Bill Rose Racing Sever Ties

(August 26, 2026) – Kasey Jedrzejek announced on Wednesday that he was been released from his driving duties with Bill Rose Racing. Jedrzejek, from LaGrange, Ohio, had been competing for Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year honors on the World of Outlaws tour this season.

Jedrzejek sat out for a month after suffering an arm injury and returned to the driver’s seat on August 7th at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Speedway in Pevely, Missouri. The most recent outing with Jedrzejek in the Bill Rose entry was Saturday night at the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota with a 13th place finish.

During his time this season with Bill Rose Racing Jedrzejek collected one top five finish and five top 10’s in 29th starts.

Jedrzejek indicated he is open to driving opportunities while Bill Rose Racing announced in a statement they would reveal the driver of their entry on Friday at River Cities Speedway.