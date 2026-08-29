Cole Duncan Wins FAST Main at Atomic

CHILLICOTHE, OH (August 29, 2026) — The grass is green, the sky is blue, and Cole Duncan is still the driver to beat at Atomic Speedway.

Duncan emerged victorious with the FAST on Dirt Sprint Car Series at the high banked 3/8-mile oval on Saturday night driving the Landon Simon owned #24 entry, taking the lead from Danny Smith on lap 19 and drove away for the win.

Friday night’s Gladiator Sprint Tour feature winner John Jerich finished in the runner up position while Tyler Gunn, Smith, and Justin Clark rounded out the top five.

FAST on Dirt

Atomic Speedway

Chillicothe, Ohio

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Qualifying Group A (2 Laps)

1. 68G-Tyler Gunn[7]

2. 4-Danny Smith[1]

3. 15-Mitch Harble[6]

4. 4U-Josh Davis[4]

5. 16E-Caleb Erwin[2]

6. 59-Bryan Nuckles[3]

7. 45T-Bob Tucker[5]

Qualifying Group B (2 Laps)

1. 3-John Jerich[7]

2. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]

3. 4X-Cale Stinson[2]

4. 98-Ricky Peterson[1]

5. 19-Tyler Esh[5]

6. 9X-Nate Reeser[4]

7. 55T-Ashley Tackett[6]

Qualifying Group C (2 Laps)

1. 24-Cole Duncan, 12.220[2]

2. 1B-Keith Baxter, 13.166[5]

3. 97-Justin Clark, 13.188[3]

4. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.209[4]

5. 3TN-Tyler Newhart, 13.575[1]

6. T15-Glen Tucker, 15.696[6]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Danny Smith[1]

2. 15-Mitch Harble[2]

3. 4U-Josh Davis[3]

4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4]

5. 59-Bryan Nuckles[6]

6. 16E-Caleb Erwin[5]

7. 45T-Bob Tucker[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4X-Cale Stinson[2]

2. 98-Ricky Peterson[3]

3. 3-John Jerich[4]

4. 19-Tyler Esh[5]

5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]

6. 9X-Nate Reeser[6]

7. 55T-Ashley Tackett[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Justin Clark[2]

2. 24-Cole Duncan[4]

3. 1B-Keith Baxter[1]

4. 6J-Jonah Aumend[3]

5. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[5]

6. T15-Glen Tucker[6]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 24-Cole Duncan[5]

2. 3-John Jerich[3]

3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]

4. 4-Danny Smith[1]

5. 97-Justin Clark[4]

6. 98-Ricky Peterson[8]

7. 1B-Keith Baxter[9]

8. 15-Mitch Harble[7]

9. 59-Bryan Nuckles[13]

10. 15K-Creed Kemenah[14]

11. 4U-Josh Davis[10]

12. 19-Tyler Esh[11]

13. 16E-Caleb Erwin[16]

14. 45T-Bob Tucker[18]

15. 3TN-Tyler Newhart[15]

16. 55T-Ashley Tackett[19]

17. 9X-Nate Reeser[17]

18. T15-Glen Tucker[20]

19. 4X-Cale Stinson[2]

DNS: 6J-Jonah Aumend